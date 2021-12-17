UK Govt lifts suspension on processing visitors’ visa for Nigerians

.Omicron: FG appeals to monarchs to prevail on subjects to take booster dose

The British High Commission has resumed the issuance of visitor’s visas to citizens of countries previously on the United Kingdom red list, including Nigeria.

“If you apply for a visit visa in a red list country and you meet the UK Immigration Rules, your application will be paused. You will not receive a decision on your visit visa application whilst red list travel restrictions remain in place,” the UK government says.

Meanwhile, as the country intensified efforts in the battle against COVID-19 virus and it’s varriants, Federal government has called on the traditional rulers to help convince the families and communities that are fully vaccinated to take the booster dose.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Faisal Shuaib who made the call at the 4th Quarter Meeting of the Northan Traditional Leaders Committee (NTLC) on Primary Health Care Delivery in Abuja yesterday said the country has made progress in the vaccination of its citizenry against COVID-19.

He however said the country is yet to hit the targeted number to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against the dreaded virus.

The NPHCDA boss therefore appealed to the traditional leaders who are the custodians of custom and tradition of the people to use their positions in ensuring that their subjects are vaccinated against COVID-19 variant called omicron.

He said: “May | use this medium to appreciate the invaluable support and sacrifices of your highnesses over the years in the health care sector especially in the Nigerian Polio program and the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

” Later today, the Incident Manager of the Polio Emergency Operation centre will be providing an update on the efforts against the circulating mutant polio virus type 2. | wish to acknowledge your heroic efforts and urge your Royal Highnesses to continue the great work going on.

“Your Highnesses, in relation to the COVID-19 Vaccination, we have so far vaccinated over 8 million eligible Nigerians against COVID-19. Although this figure is still far from our target of vaccinating 112 million eligible persons for Nigeria to attain herd immunity, we have seen a significant improvement on our figures since the implementation of mass vaccination campaign. 5.

“To further increase coverage and strengthen immunity against COVID-19, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 response, in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health and NPHCDA has approved the administration of booster dose for persons that have completed 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As earlier mentioned, the booster dose is meant to strengthen immune response to COVID-19 infection. People who take booster dose have greater protection against COVID-19.

“To be eligible for the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech booster dose, you must be 18 years or above, and you must have received your second dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech at least 6 months ago. A time interval of 2 months or more is required for those who received Johnson & Johnson to qualify for a booster dose. For those who received the Moderna vaccine, a booster dose of Moderna is given 6months after the completion of their second dose.

“The administration of booster dose commenced throughout the country on 10th December 2021 and can be taken in any vaccination site free of charge. While we call on all eligible Nigerians to take advantage of this opportunity to get their booster doses, it is important to mention that booster dose has the approval of WHO and is already being safely administered to eligible persons in Europe and America.

” As we are all aware, OMICRON variant of COVID-19 virus has already been detected in Nigeria. Although studies are still being conducted to determine the nature of this variant, what its presence means to us

“Nigerians, is that we must strengthen our COVID -19 response and continuously observe all nonpharmaceutical measures to prevent further spread.

“| want to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government has deployed the necessary logistics to halt and control this variant. We do not need to start a fresh war against OMICRON. It is just a variant of the COVID virus that can be handled if we all comply and take all recommended doses of the vaccines, while continuing to observe protective measure such as wearing of face mask, regular washing of our hand and social distancing to protect ourselves.

“Your Highnesses, | cannot but continue to appreciate your efforts and sacrifices in controlling the community transmission of COVID-19 in Nigeria, especially with the demonstration of your leadership in the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. 9. May | humbly request that your highnesses mobilise families and communities who are fully vaccinated to receive the booster dose which is free of charge.

“| also wish to inform your highnesses that our Joint Task Force on vaccine monitoring and accountability is steadfast and are on alert to catch fraudsters whom we understand are still making efforts to discredit our vaccination program

“Your Highnesses, | look forward to benefiting once again from your wealth of wisdom as you deliberate on issues that will strengthen our primary health care system