UK Govt. dissolves Obi’s company, Next Int’l, see reason

Next International (UK) Limited, a company largely owned by Nigerian politician and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, was struck off by UK authorities for failing to submit its annual accounts.

The company was removed from the records in September 2021, following a first and second gazette notice of “compulsory” strike off.

In the UK, this type of strike off is imposed on a company for not submitting annual accounts or notifying Companies House about a change of official registered office address.

Once a company is struck off, its details will be removed from Companies House register and the company ceases to exist.

This process involves at least two formal letters being sent by the Companies House Registrar as a warning before the company is struck off.

