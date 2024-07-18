UI students protest against rationing of power supply

.Call for reversal of imposed levy

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

Scores of students of the University of Ibadan today took to the streets, blocking roads , paralysing academic and socio economic activities in protest against management’s rationing of electricity supply in the institution.

The protest which commenced on Tuesday night was triggered by the Maintenance department’s decision that power will be supplied for only 10 hours a day, starting from Tuesday.

The students also frowned at the introduction of a utility levy of N20,000, as well as, the victimization of three students who had earlier engaged in a peaceful protest.

The memo from the Maintenance department, dated 16th July 2024, signed by the Director of Works, Engineer O.A. Adetolu read, “Effective immediately, the Vice-Chancellor has approved 10-hour daily electricity supply on Campus as follows: 1. Day Time: 08 a.m. 02 p.m. (6 hours) 2. Night Time: 10 p.m. 02 a.m. (4 hours) Kindly adhere strictly to the approved schedule. Thank you”.

In a release titled: “Protest Resolution”, dated today, 17th July 2024, and signed by the executives of the UI Students’ Union led by its President, Awada Bolaji, the Union said that there will be no lectures and transportation within the school premises today.

“That the school authority in association with the maintenance department must withdraw the memo on electricity rationing, and that there must be constant power supply within the school, effective immediately.

“That there must be a total reversal of all fees and not a reduction. Those that have paid must be refunded. That it condemns the ongoing victimization of three students of the University: Aduwo Ayodele, Olamide Gbadegesin, and Nice Linus who embarked on a peaceful protest on 13th May 2024, calling for an end to the victimization”.

A student who spoke on condition of anonymity said that “the University of Ibadan introduced the notice that it would start rationing a 10-hour electricity distribution on campus starting from yesterday.

This is coupled with an outrageous increment in fees, introduction of inexplicable and duplicated fees like utility levy, which is 20,000, among other unconscionable fees”.