UHC, SDG: Nigeria urged to accelerate action to meet targets

Nigeria has been urged to accelerate action towards attainment of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative, Waiter Kazadi Molumbo who gave the charge while declaring open a two-day Capacity Building Training organised for Journalists by WHO in Abuja, said such action are to address virus, high cost of health services, inadequate funding, poorly trained health workers and others.

Molumbo said to reverse the present urgly trend, Nigeria must accelerate her healthcare reform intervention and move faster than the current pace, saying only 17 percent of its healthcare targets were on track.

The world health body also raised the alarm over the speedy trend and the potential economic toll of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), saying if not fully tackled, the situation would reduce the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by four percent in 2030.

WHO said the development is capable of causing Nigeria and low- income countries a reduction in GDP to some worrying levels, if not properly checked.

The Coordinator for One Health in the WHO, Dr. Laxmikant Chavan, while speaking at the event, said the AMR could push an estimated 28 million people into extreme poverty globally and exacerbate existing socio-economic challenges.

According to him, “The economic toll of AMR for Nigeria and other low- and middle-income countries could lead to a reduction in GDP of up to four percent by 2030.

“AMR is already affecting Nigeria, like the outbreaks of diphtheria and fungal infections resistant to multiple treatments.

“Without addressing AMR, achieving global health targets will become increasingly difficult

“Low and middle-income countries like Nigeria stand to suffer the most, where healthcare costs could skyrocket and millions of people could be pushed into extreme poverty.

Chavan noted thst Nigeria with 64,500 AMR-related deaths in 2019, is among the hardest-hit countries, and the figures are expected to rise unless swift action is taken.

He advocated for investments in AMR initiatives, saying for every dollar invested, the estimated return could be 13 dollars in health and economic benefits.

He enjoined policymakers and stakeholders to prioritise AMR to avert the looming global health and economic crises.

He stated that AMR played a critical role in hindering the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3, which focuses on health and well-being.

“Without significant investment and global collaboration, AMR will soon surpass diseases like malaria, HIV, and TB in terms of its public health impact,” the WHO official added.

Chavan said that the World Health Assembly and United Nations General Assembly had agreed to reduce AMR-related deaths by 10 percent by 2030.