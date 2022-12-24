Champion Newspapers Limited
Ugochukwu Mbaka weds Chidinma Chukwuneke in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Sponsor of the wedding Chairman/CEO Brittana-U. Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika ; The Couple Ugochukwu Mbaka his wife  former Miss Chidinma  Chukwuneke and Mr Emmanuel Ifejika, during their wedding at federal palace hotel Garden  in Lagos on 17/12/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Mr. Ugochukwu Mbaka  his wife former Miss  Chidinma  Chukwuneke during their wedding  in Lagos.

 

 

