Ugochinyere clears House leadership on allegation of $1.7bn bribery

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State and House Committee Chairman on Downstream Petroleum, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere has debunked allegations that he gave $1.7 million to the House leadership to secure the committee’s position.

Ugochinyere in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by his Chief of Staff Ernest Njesi, said that It’s only a stupid and childish mind that can believe that he gave the Speaker 1.7m dollars.

According to him, it’s a false and belated attempt by individuals with vested interests who want to provoke and divert attention from endemic corruption in the oil and gas industry.

He said attempts to drag the Speaker and his name into a Hollywood fiction story is dead on arrival and all those who aided the stories in one way or the other will face the wrath of the law including other smear campaigns.

Passing a vote of confidence on the decision of the House leadership to dissolve the joint committee investigating challenges in the oil sector, Ugochinyere said he trusts the Speaker’s decision, as he knows best, adding that if setting up an ad-hoc committee to carryout the investigation is better then he agrees with him.

Ugochinyere said, “The allegation is a belated nonsensical, childish and unprofessional fiction work aimed at creating division in the House to aide some criminal elements who are long over due for prison to think they can escape justice which is impossible as the demand for transparency and reform is a task that will be pushed.

“Only a childish mind will believe the poorly scripted work that the Speaker was given 1.7m dollars for something that is not worth a penny. We will not dignify the cheap attempt to distract and divert attention from the House investigation on the corruption from our Oil industry.

“Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s all-inclusive administration style has kept the 10th House stable in the last one year. Their approach to governance has played a pivotal role in fostering a sense of inclusivity within the parliament. They embraced a collaborative approach that transcends party lines, fostering an environment where all voices are not only heard but also valued.

“So we are not bothered by the disjointed attacks and smear campaign against our Hon. Speaker, and the House leadership. These are efforts of unprofessional corrupt elements to pollute the media space in a desperate bid to seek cover from the inevitable that is coming. I remain focused in my fight for good governance.”