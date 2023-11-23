UGEAP, Union Bank partners to propel renewable energy market in Nigeria

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Luxembourg based Universal Green Energy Access Programme (UGEAP), and Union Bank of Nigeria have formalised basis for a strategic partnership to catalyse development of the renewable energy market in Nigeria.

This collaboration, marked initially by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to drive sustainable energy access for households and small and medium businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa, primarily focusing on Nigeria.

UGEAP, a 15-year blended finance facility, is dedicated to supporting the transition to sustainable energy.

The United Nations Green Climate Fund (GCF) has committed the anchor investment to UGEAP, with DWS Investment S.A. as the Investment Manager.

Speaking about the partnership, Mudassir Amray, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, said: “Union Bank of Nigeria is proud to align with UGEAP in this groundbreaking initiative. Our longstanding commitment to fostering growth in Nigeria and UGEAP’s expertise in renewable energy positions us to drive meaningful change. This collaboration marks a milestone in pursuing renewable energy development in Nigeria, promising a more sustainable and resilient future for our communities.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Michael Hoelter, Senior Investment Principal of the Sustainable Investments team at DWS, said, Renewable energy technology is a highly flexible solution for local solutions to the global target to de-carbonise industry and the financial system.

“Be it pay-as-you-go or roof-top installations for corporates, customers do not have to wait for the national grid to be reinforced to obtain electrical energy reliably. Solar power beats the noise of generators and can also beat the cost.

“UGEAP aims to multiply its capital contribution with the strength of local partners with a strategic alignment to bring clean energy to households and industrial users. We are glad to welcome Union Bank to the already existing partners in this joint development path,” he said.

Union Bank of Nigeria is a venerable financial institution established in 1917. The bank brings its vast experience and a comprehensive portfolio of banking services to this partnership.

With over 293 service centres and more than 937 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) spread across Nigeria, it is a trusted partner in the financial sector.

Recognising the critical need for energy in Nigeria and the shared ambition to increase the proportion of renewable energy in the energy mix, the Parties have identified key areas of focus, which include meeting the energy demands in Nigeria, reducing industry and corporate dependence on expensive electrical energy to align with climate targets for CO2 emissions reduction, promoting solar home solutions, mini-grids for first-time electrified communities, and both off-grid and on-grid renewable energy production for corporates and productive use of energy.

In line with this, Union Bank and UGEAP commit to cooperating on a joint initiative with the specific goal of mobilising and deploying $500 million in funding and technical assistance over the next five (5) years.

This initiative aims to advance the renewable energy sector, benefit businesses and communities in Nigeria, and contribute to the broader sustainability goals in Sub-Saharan Africa