UEFA WCL: Oshoala Named Player Of The Match In Barca’s 9-0 Win Vs Benfica

By Champion
Oshoala was announced as the best player on UEFA’s women’s Champions League Twitter handle.

The Super Falcons star scored two goals and provided two assists as Barcelona got their campaign in Group D off to a perfect start.

Oshoala set up Barca’s first and second goals before scoring her side’s third and eight goals.

She has now scored three goals in all competitions for the former European champions this season.

The reigning Africa women’s Player of the Year was the top scorer in the Spanish topflight with 20 goals term.

