Udoh takes over as Perm Sec Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU- Abuja

There has been a change of baton in the Office of Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs; Mrs. Monilola Udoh has taken over from Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi.

Mrs. Monilola Udoh was deployed from Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation to Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and she assumed duty today, 2nd of June, 2023.

Udoh, a native of Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State, Nigeria, is a seasoned ICT professional.

She is an alumnus of the University of Ife, Ile Ife; University of Lagos and Lagos Business School. Also, she has several other certificates from the Commonwealth Telecommunication Organization (CTO) UK, Global System Mobile Communication Association (GSMA), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Oxford University UK on Internet leadership. She is an accomplished ICT technocrat and has had a distinguished civil service career spanning over 33 years – during which she has been at the epicentre of policy formulation and project implementation in some key sectors.

Udoh became a Federal Permanent Secretary in August, 2020 and has served in the Federal Civil Service Commission where she digitized and conducted Directorate Cadre Examination and promotion exercises leveraging digital technologies.

Upon taking over, Mrs. Udoh sought to receive briefing from Heads of Department beginning from Monday, 5th of June, 2023. The new Permanent Secretary, however, revealed that Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP25) and Digitalization as well as Work Flow Automation will guide her priority in the new duty post. She added that she will also rely on the professionals in the Ministry to give direction in the implementation of the mandates of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Mrs. Udoh tasked Departmental Heads of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to be ready to deliver tangible outputs before the Ministry under her should be expected to meet its obligations to anyone.