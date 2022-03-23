Udenyi Community extols NASS Member for  Rural Development Projects

…backs Hon Edwin Nwonu for Ebonyi Governorship race

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Community Leaders and Stakeholders of Udenyi in Unwuezoka community Ebonyi State ,have extolled the leadership potentials of the member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Chief Edwin Anayo Nwonu, for attracting various life touching projects to the clan.

In a related development ,Opinion Molders and Leaders of Thought in the area have appealed to other communities in the State to back the governorship aspiration of Chief Edwin Nwonu during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The event held at Mother Enabler Nursery and Primary School was the commissioning of Electricity projects attracted by the Federal Lawmaker Chief Edwin Nwonu to Udenyi community.

A spokesperson of the community who is equally an Abuja Based Businessman Mr Theophilus Nwafor ,commended the leadership potentials of the Federal Lawmaker describing it as worthwhile.

Mr Nwafor commended the Federal Lawmaker for responding promptly to the cry of. Udenyi residents over lack of developmental projects.

He. Opined, “I call on our leaders at different categories in the state to emulate Chief Anayo Edwin-Nwoñu’s sensitivity to the plight of the people he represents”

” Edwin-Nwoñu is a vibrant leader, I charge Ebonyi people to support him for a higher office in 2023, his performance in his present office has shown that he is the messiah that Ebonyi State has been looking for good governance ”

“The people of Udenyi are happy, we owe you our Federal legislator, a humongous debt of gratitude, we will pay you back by voting for you in all elections.”

Mr. Nwafor charged the people of Udenyi community to strive and secure their. Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to enable them vote for Chief Anayo Edwin-Nwoñu and the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in the forthcoming 2023 general elections .

Responding the Federal Lawmaker Chief Anayo Nwonu, appreciated the people of Udenyi community for the warm reception; and offered to pay a full Session Scholarship to the school children who performed the ballad in his honour.

Chief Nwonu donated a Brand New Motorcycle to the Mistress of the School, in addition to a New Transformer for the stabilization of electricity and its extension to other parts of Udenyi community.