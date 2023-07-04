Uchechukwu Emmanuel Kachikwu weds Solumtochukwu Binyelum Akabueze, at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) the kings Court ,Victoria Island Lagos

Mr. Uchechukwu Kachukwu his wife former Miss Solumtochukwu Akabueze, took their Marital vow in the presence of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, officiating Minister (RCCG) middle.

Parents of the Bride, Director General of Budget Office of the Federation of Nigeria. Mr. Ben Akabueze and his wife Mrs. Ngozi (right) Pose with the Couple. Mr Uchechukwu Kachukwu his wife Solumtochukwu (middle).

L-r… Father of the Groom. former Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; Chairman of Ailes Group, High Chief Michael Onuoha; Dr. Emeka Uzondu and Chief Mike Umeh.

Parents of the Groom. Former Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; his wife Mrs. Elizabeth (middle) arriving at the reception.

L-r… Senator Tonye Nwoye; Mrs. Sallly Udoma, her husband Senator Udoma Udo, Udoma. Senator Victor Umeh.

L-r… Chief Mike Umeh; Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu; Former President, Association of Anambra State Development Unions, (AASDU) Chief Barr Vincent Osakwe and a guest.

L-r … Chairman Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Eke Ekeoma, his wife MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi and Vice-Chairman, Air Peace Airline. Mrs. Alice Onyema.

L- r…Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori and his wife Senami.

From the 2nd left Lady Uche Obi; Ozinna Anumudu; Father of the bride Pastor Ben Akabueze; Chairman of Globe Motors Lady Nkiru Anumudu and others.

R-l…Chief Ray Okoye and his wife Chief Mrs. Christy.

R-l … Chairman, Akuluouno Think Home Forum, Chief Blakey Ijezie; his Son, Engr Chimmy.

L-r … MD/.CEO, World Travel Shop Nigeria, Uloma Obi; MD/CEO.Noxie Limited, Ngozi Oyewole; Vice Chairman Amuwo Odofin Local government Area, Honorable Maureen Chika Ashara; CEO, Dindu Energy Services and Resources Limited Nigeria. Chidinma Obi.

L-r…Parents of the Bride, Mrs. Ngozi Akabueze her husband, Director General of the Budget office of the Federation of Nigeria. Mr Ben Akabueze ; Abia State Governor .Alex Otti; Chairman/CEO Brittana-U. Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; Father of the Groom. former Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu.

L-r …Parents of the Bride, Mrs. Ngozi, her husband, Director General of Budget office of the Federation of Nigeria. Pastor. Ben Akabueze; poses with Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor, his wife Engr Favour (middle).

Mr Uchechukwu Emmanuel Kachikwu his wife former Miss. Solumtochukwu Binyelum Akabueze.

L-r… Senator Victor Umeh; Mrs. Chinyere Umahi her husband.Major General Obi Abel Umahi (Retd.).

L-r … Pastor .Ben Akabueze ; Senator Uche Ekwunife; Mrs Ngozi Akabueze; Prince ike iloghalu.

Pastor Ben Akabueze his wife Mrs Ngozi Akabueze and others pose with the couple Uchechukwu Emmanuel Kachikwu and his wife Solumtochukwu.

L-r …Mr Uchechukwu Emmanuel Kachikwu his wife former Miss. Solumtochukwu Binyelum Akabueze. cutting their wedding cake at the reception. Landmark event Centre Victoria Island Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.