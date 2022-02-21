UBEC reiterates commitment to Conduct NALABE In Line with International Best Practices­­- Dr Bobboyi

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Executive secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC Dr Hamid Bobboyi has reiterated commitments to conduct an internationally accepted National assessment of learning.

According to a media statement made available to Daily Champion and signed by the Head,Public Relations/Protocol, David Apeh, The Executive secretary disclosed this at a 5 day workshop for the development of test items for 2022 National Assessment of Learning Achievement in Basic Education (NALABE) in Nigeria, held in Kaduna.

He said, UBEC and UNICEF have put everything together for the conduct of an internationally accepted National assessment.

Dr Bobboyi said, the workshop is aimed at achieving the following objectives amongst others i. e to generate the test items in four core subjects in primary 3 & 5, is 2, development of assessment framework that will help to come up with the test blueprint that will guide in test items, objectives and content. The release states.

The statement further explained the workshop will also produce a development test blueprint and generate test items that will be trial tested for standardization, and that UBEC and UNICEF have put everything together for the conduct of an internationally accepted National assessment.

Represented by the deputy Executive secretary,Prof Bala Zakari , the Executive secretary said, since the inception of UBEC, the commission has so far conducted 5 studies, 2001, 2003, 2006, 2011 and 2017 base on its mandate as enshrined in the UBE act of 2004.

National assessment is a survey of schools and learning to provide evidence about learners’ achievement in identified curriculum areas, such as, reading/literacy, mathematics/numeracy, science and other skills, for a clearly defined part of education system.

In his remarks, the Director quality assurance Mallam Mansir Idris said, the commission in its quest to conduct a national assessment that will be recognized and acceptable by stakeholders Nationally and internationally, identified the need to collaborate and work closely with international agencies like, IEA, UNICEF, FCDO, and other agencies involved in large scale assessment for the development and standardized test items.

He noted that in September 2021 the commission in collaboration with UNICEF and International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA) organized an international workshop on large scale assessment for basic education in Nigeria, where previous assessment were reviewed an areas of improvement were identified.

The workshop drew evaluation experts, subject teachers from each of the state of the federation and some UBEC staff among others.