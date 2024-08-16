UBEC denies attacks on Kwara schools, says report ‘false and offensive’

Gbenga Olarinoye, ilorin

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has disowned a media report which quoted the commission as ‘bemoaning’ the state of schools in Kwara State, saying the report was the imagination of the reporter.

“I inform you that at no time during (the visit of the UBEC Executive Secretary) to monitor the Master Trainers’ workshop then going on in Ibadan, Oyo State, did he make any statement on the state of education in Kogi, Kwara and other states. He did not present an address during this visit,” Special Assistant to the UBEC ES Unwaha Yahaya Ismaila said in an August 9, 2024 letter to the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board Chairman, Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja.

“It was only pointed out that the workshop being conducted in Ibadan drew participants from Kogi, Kwara and the southern states, and that and in similar training was going on simultaneously in Bauchi for participants from the northern states. This information did not in any way suggest or relate to the state of education in these states.

“The commission is aware that this false report would have caused you some concern and embarrassment, but you should rest assured that it is not the practice of the Executive Secretary to use a public forum like the visit to Ibadan to cast aspersions on the efforts states are making towards the smooth implementation of the UBE programme.”