Uba Rues Poor State of Anambra Roads

Frontline gubernatorial candidate in the November 6, 2021 Anambra state governorship election and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Andy Uba has promised to return the state to the glory days of good connectivity in road network across it’s 21 local government areas.

Speaking at Ojoto and Ogidi during a campaign tour of Idemili South and Idemili North Local Government Areas of the state, the APC flag bearer stated that the culture of poor quality road construction across the state, as done by the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), has cost the state huge losses as funds which ought to be channelled to other sectors, would now be used to rehabilitate roads now derisively refer to as “Obiano Roads” that do not last beyond one raining season.

Senator Uba praised the ingenuity of Dr. Chris Ngige, the APC leader in the state, for building durable road networks that have lasted beyond 15 years, and at a time when the revenue of the state was still meagre.

“For us to get to Ojoto and Ogidi in Idemili South and Idemili North Local Government Areas, respectively, we had to traverse several communities – all sitting on good roads built around 15 years ago by Ngige.

“But since we flagged off our local government campaigns in Onitsha North and South federal constituency, to Anambra East and West, Oyi and Ayamelum, it has been one hellish movement after another, leaving one wondering where and where Governor Obiano’s bogus road construction projects are.

“This APGA government has, in fact, frittered away the resources of the state. When they construct low quality roads across the state, they transfer the burden to the taxpayers who have to pay twice, or more, for the same road over a short span of time. Presently, there are endless numbers of potholes in the state because of the low quality roads constructed in the state by this APGA administration.

“Immediately my government is inaugurated, by the grace of God, we would face, head on, the issues of potholes in the state alongside erosions, and subsequently build quality roads that will stand the test of longevity, as the leader of our party, His Excellency, Chris Ngige did several years ago.”

Speaking in the same vein, the APC Deputy Gubernatorial candidate, Barrister Emeka Okafor, who is from Nnobi in Idemili North, urged the voters to stand with him, a proud son of the area, promising not to let them down.

Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, deputy director-general of the Senator Uba Campaign Organisation, who represented the area in the House of Representatives told the huge crowd that Idemili has benefitted enormously from the APC and so it was time to the party back with bountiful harvest of votes.