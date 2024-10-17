UBA Foundation announces 2024 national essay competition with double grant prize increase

UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has launched the 2024 edition of its prestigious National Essay Competition (NEC), unveiling a significant 100% increase in the educational grants for top winners.

Now in its 14th year, the NEC is an initiative designed to foster literacy, critical thinking, and healthy competition among secondary school students, while providing future leaders with the financial support needed to pursue higher education.

This year’s competition invites senior secondary school students to submit essays on the topic: “The Impact of Carbon Emission on Climate in Nigeria: Discuss the Challenges and Proffer Solutions.” This theme aligns with global climate change efforts, encouraging students to engage with one of the most pressing environmental challenges.

Out of thousands of entries, 75 finalists will each receive a N75,000 grant before competing in a regional essay-writing competition held in Abuja, Enugu, Lagos, and Port Harcourt. From there, the top 20 finalists will vie for the grand prizes: N7.5 million for first place, N5 million for second place, and N3.5 million for third place. In addition, all 20 finalists will receive laptops and other educational tools to enhance their academic pursuits.

In a new initiative this year, teachers from the top three schools with the highest number of entries will also be rewarded for their efforts in encouraging participation.

Essays will be judged by a panel of esteemed English professors from across Nigeria, with winning submissions evaluated on originality, depth of insight, and creativity.

Speaking at the launch, Bola Atta, Managing Director/CEO of UBA Foundation, emphasised the Foundation’s commitment to education as a catalyst for development. “At UBA Foundation, we recognize the transformative power of education. Through this competition, we are not only helping young Africans realize their potential but also equipping them with the resources to shape the future of our continent. We are committed to empowering youth to dream big and achieve greatness.”

Atta further explained the decision to increase the prizes: “We understand the financial challenges many families face, especially given Nigeria’s current economic climate. By increasing the grant prizes, we aim to make a clear statement about our unwavering dedication to African education. This adjustment reflects our awareness of the rising cost of quality education and ensures that outstanding students can pursue their academic dreams without financial barriers.”

The National Essay Competition has also been extended to other African countries where UBA operates, expanding opportunities for students across the continent to benefit from these educational grants.

As a cornerstone of UBA Group’s CSR strategy, UBA Foundation continues to make a positive impact through various initiatives. The Foundation’s “Read Africa” program has donated hundreds of thousands of books to students across the continent, while the National Essay Competition has enabled countless students to further their education and change their lives.