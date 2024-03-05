UAE yet to lift visa ban on Nigeria – Presidency

The United Arab Emirates is yet to lift the visa restriction on Nigerian travellers, the Presidency said on Tuesday.

A document which earlier circulated online and shared by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, indicated that the suspension was lifted.

Hours after the news gained traction, Onanuga refuted the claims and said the Emirati was yet to lift the visa ban.

“UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document in circulation is not authorised either by the Nigerian government or the UAE,” Onanuga clarified on his X account.

In October 2022, the UAE banned citizens from approximately 20 African nations from entering its borders.

Among the affected countries are Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.

The Emirati authorities issued a notice to trade partners and travel agents, instructing them to reject all applications.

Since the ban, the UAE and Nigeria have been embroiled in a diplomatic dispute concerning flight allocations and travel restrictions.

However, in the now debunked notice dated February 26, the suspension was said to be an outcome of alleged discussions between President Bola Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayad Al Nahyan.

Part of the notice read, “The government of Nigeria and the government of the United Arab Emirates are delighted to announce a pivotal development in our diplomatic relations: the resumption of visa services for Nigerian citizens wishing to visit the UAE, commencing on 4th March 2024.

“This agreement is the culmination of extensive dialogues between the two nations, highlighting a shared vision for enhanced cooperation and mutual growth.

“To facilitate a smooth visa application journey for Nigerians, the UAE has introduced an innovative document verification process.”