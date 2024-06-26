UAE To Support Bayelsa On Agric, Gas, Seaport Development

The United Arab Emirates has said it will support Bayelsa State in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region to develop its gas resources, agriculture and seaport.

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, stated this at a meeting with the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, at the embassy in Abuja on Tuesday.

The UAE envoy, who appreciated Governor Diri’s visit, noted that it was the first time they were meeting but that he had followed developments in Bayelsa and was impressed with his performance in office.

Al-Shamsi commended the governor for establishing a new ministry on blue economy to tap into and develop the state’s maritime potentialities.

He also said information available to him was that Bayelsa was peaceful and had recently successfully conducted local government election.

He said his country was willing to collaborate and support the state and would welcome a visit of its team to Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital city.

According to Al-Shamsi, “We appreciate this visit and the opportunity to explore areas of cooperation and support.

“The UAE is ready to discuss any area of interest between Bayelsa and Abu Dhabi and willing to support the state towards developing its oil and gas resources, its agricultural sector and the seaport.

“You have just established a Ministry of Blue Economy. As a maritime environment, the establishment of this ministry is very commendable.

“The Dubai Ports will meet with your team and they can discuss how to develop your seaport. We will arrange a meeting with the ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) team on oil and gas development as well as with our Agriculture Minister.”

The UAE ambassador appreciated the robust relationship between his country and Nigeria, stating that all outstanding issues between both countries will soon be resolved.

He also commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of the country’s economic challenges, saying the UAE was willing to support President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria to overcome them.

Responding, the Bayelsa governor equally expressed appreciation to the envoy for the warm reception.

Governor Diri noted that his visit was divine as the ambassador already had in mind virtually all he wanted to discuss with him.

He welcomed the opportunity of meeting with UAE officials to foster bilateral cooperation and relationship also in areas of educational and science and technology development.

Diri said the state seeks private investors to develop its seaport at Agge in Ekeremor Local Government Area and expressed excitement about the proposal of the envoy, saying the port will serve the whole of the Niger Delta and the South East.

He stated that Bayelsa was an oil and gas-rich state but is seeking investors on gas as an alternative revenue source and as the country transits to gas as a cleaner energy.

The governor assured that his team was ready to meet with the UAE officials to discuss the areas of collaboration.