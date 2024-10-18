UAE Partners NDDC on Development Projects for Niger Delta

The United Arab Emirates, UAE, and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have agreed to set up a joint committee to develop a partnership framework to support development projects and programmes in the Niger Delta region.

This followed a meeting between the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Al-Shamsi, and a delegation from the NDDC, led by the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, at the UAE Embassy in Abuja.

The NDDC team included the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye; the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde and other Directors of the Commission.

Al-Shamsi stated his willingness to collaborate with the NDDC on Information Communication Technology, ICT, education, health, agriculture and youth development. He endorsed the suggestion for a joint team to develop areas of collaboration between the UAE and NDDC.

The UAE envoy commended the NDDC for its development initiatives and said his country was willing to collaborate and support the Commission in executing more development projects.

According to Al-Shamsi: “We are happy with this visit and the opportunity it has given us to explore areas of cooperation and support. We appreciate the robust relationship between UAE and Nigeria.”

The Ambassador expressed satisfaction that his country had normalised its relationship with Nigeria, stating that the national carrier of the UAE, Emirates Airline, had resumed operations between Lagos and Dubai.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer briefed the Ambassador and his team on what the Commission was doing and the achievements it had recorded so far. He specifically asked for collaboration in NDDC Health intervention in the Niger Delta, urging the UAE to assist in equipping the Commission’s Regional Specialist Cardiovascular and Orthopedic Hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ogbuku said further: “As part of our commitment to expanding the frontier of the NDDC’s Public Private Partnership, PPP, I welcome the opportunity to meet with UAE officials to foster collaboration in health, education, as well as oil and gas.”

He said he was eagerly expecting the dividends of the newly forged relationship with the United Arab Emirates and the impact it would have in the Niger Delta region.