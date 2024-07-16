Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

UAE lifts Visa ban on Nigerians – FG

Latest News
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation says the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the Visa ban on Nigerians travelling to the country.

 

The Minister made the announcement while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

 

“You are aware that Nigeria has been discussing with the United Arab Emirates on the issue of Visa for Nigerian passport holders going to the United Arab Emirates.

 

“Today, an agreement has been reached on that, and effective from today July 15, Nigerian passport holders are able to obtain Visa to go to the United Arab Emirates.

 

“I can tell you that the agreement has been reached and effective from today, Nigerian passport holders intending to travel to the UAE are able to do so,” said Idris.

Continue Reading
Editor 20983 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Set to flood market with petrol, Aliko says electric cars,…

Adaora Umeoji highlights Zenith Bank’s strong…

Uzodimma to Judges: Carry yourself with dignity, honour

Navy: We’ve achieved drastic reduction in crude oil theft in…

1 of 2,324