UAC registers ₦45.00bn CP on FMDQ Exchange

FMDQ Exchange has announced the registration of the UAC of Nigeria Plc ₦45.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform.

The timely registration of this CP Programme follows due approval from the Exchange’s Board Listings and Markets Committee and attests to the highly efficient time-to-market and uniquely tailored listing and quotation service offered by the Exchange.

UAC of Nigeria Plc is a leading diversified Company, operating in the Food and Beverage, Real Estate, Paint and Logistics sectors of the economy.

This CP registration, which is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, strategically positions UAC to raise short-term finance easily and quickly from the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM).

By the registration of its CP Programme and quotation of subsequent CPs on the FMDQ Exchange, UAC will enjoy exceptional benefits which include, but are not limited to, an unrivalled and efficient platform for access to capital, value transfer and risk management, enhanced investor confidence, effective price formation and global visibility.

 

 

