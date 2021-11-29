Two Police Officers abducted, three sustained injuries, when gunmen ambushed team on Rescue mission in Ebonyi community

Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police Command have confirmed that two Police Personnel were abducted while three sustained injuries on Sunday when hoodlums numbering over 60 ambushed the team in Effium community of the State.

Also injured in the attack was the member representing Ohaukwu North Constituency in the State House of Assembly Hon Chinedu Awoh.

In a Statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer Lovet Odah titled “Attack on Police Operative’, noted that the Operatives were returning from investigation activities in connection with three missing Engineers who were abducted in the area.

“On 28/11/2021 at about 1340hrs while the Police Operatives were returning from investigation activities in connection with three missing engineers who were abducted in the same area on the 3rd of November, 2021 while on ring road site project”

According to the Statement, “the operatives were in the company of Hon. Chinedu Awo a member Representing Ohaukwu North Constituency in the State House of Assembly who accompanied the operatives to enable him to dialogue with the warriors at Igbuduoke village in Effium/Ezza clan ‘the warring community’ in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State”

The Statement opined, “they were ambushed by armed Ezza warriors numbering over sixty (60) who attacked them from all flanks but the operatives gallantry fought back, resulting in heavy casualties on the side of the attackers.

The Police image maker named the Officers who sustained injuries as DSP Bruno Chukwu and two others.

The Statement added, “they sustained bullet wound injuries and are currently responding to treatment”

“Two Police officers by name Sergeant Donatus Osugwu and Sergeant Thaddeus Ugoeze were suspected to have been abducted by the hoodlums as they were discovered missing in action’

The Statement noted that the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command CP Aliyu Garba, led a convoy of about seven teams on reinforcement to the scene where they cordoned the forest and searched the village but could not see the missing officers nor the perpetrators.

It further added that efforts were in top gear to ensure that the perpetrators were tracked down and arrested.

