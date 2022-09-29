Two planes collide at Heathrow airport World By Peter On Sep 29, 2022 6 Share Emergency services rushed onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport after two planes reportedly crashed into each other this evening. The incident took place around 8 pm tonight, between two commercial passenger planes. The Daily Star reported that a Korean Air plane ‘scraped into’ an Icelandair plane, but clarified that it wasn’t a ‘full-on’ collision. Details later… For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapersNigeria NewsNigeria newspapers 6 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
