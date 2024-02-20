Two persons killed as Opolo and Okutukutu communities clash over land in Bayelsa State

Elizabeth Vincent Yenagoa

The youths from the two neighbouring communities located at the heartbeat of the state capital, Yenagoa are clashing over the ancestral boundaries of their communal land.

Also, property belonging to the non-indigenes of the area were said to have been destroyed by the rampaging youths.

Some indigenes of Opolo, told Daliy Champion on condition of anonymity, said the fight by the two brotherly communities are unnecessary as they have been living together in peace for several years, even before the creation of Bayelsa State and emergence of Yenagoa as the state capital.

They said the struggle for land demarcation between the two communities is as a result of development which have been attracted to the area because of Yenagoa being the capital city, a situation that have attracted property developers to the area, thereby creating the challenges of proper identification of the ancestral boundaries between the two communities.

The youth president of Okutukutu Community, Kester Wilcox, told Daliy Champion newspaper that it was actually the youths of Opolo Community that attacked Okutukutu Community and started destroying property belonging to mostly strangers before those property owners mobilised themselves and also retaliated.

Though, he said the casualty figures could not be ascertained at the moment, he urged both the youths of Okutukutu and Opolo Communities, as well as strangers residing in both communities to embrace peace, as peace is priceless for accelerated development of the area

He said they have been age-long boundary issue between the two communities, but the reason why it should snowball into violent attack on the innocent people is confusing.

He said: “What really happened is that this afternoon, I got a call that youths of Opolo Community are destroying houses belonging to Okutukutu Community, so the owners of the property, especially strangers who reside in that axis of the community now mobilised themselves to retaliate and protect their property.

But now, since it happened in Okutukutu, they will always say it was Okutukutu people that caused the problem, but it was strangers whose property we’re destroyed that retaliated. We have age-long boundary issue with Opolo, even before I was born, but it should never degenerate into violent attacks.

Police Spokesman in Bayelsa State, ASP Musa Muhammed, who confirmed the crisis, said men from the tactical team of the command have been dispatched to the warring areas to restore peace and calm.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State government have confirmed the land dispute and the unfortunate lose of lives in the violent attack.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, roundly condemned the attack and directed relevant security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prosecution.

He warned that the present administration would not condone a situation where individuals or communities resort to violence and physical attacks over territorial or land boundary disputes, more so when such matters are pending in the law court of competent jurisdiction.

He urged the feuding communities to shield their swords as the state government is taking every necessary step to resolve the issue, including an emergency meeting with leadership of the affected communities in his office by 3pm on Tuesday the 20th

of February, 2024.

He expressed deep regrets over the loss of lives and property from the incident, and assured the bereaved families that government would do everything within its powers to ensure that justice was served.