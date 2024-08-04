Two killed as Gunmen attack Military Checkpoint in Ebonyi

. community urges security agencies to fish out perpetrators and prosecute them.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The military checkpoint along the ever-busy Amangwu axis of the Amasiri-Owutu federal road in Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been attacked by hoodlums as palpable fear grips the community.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Joshua Ukandu said that information available from the Owutu Police Division reveals that some hoodlums carried the attack at the early hours of today who stormed the place shooting sporadically.

He said that though it is not yet certain if there were casualties, “the attack was carried out by yet to be identified Gunmen operating with a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a community source who spoke to newsmen on grounds of anonymity said that a soldier was killed while one of the gunmen was also killed by the soldiers during the attack.

“There was an attack this morning at the Amangwu Military Checkpoint and two persons were killed. From the information available, a soldier was killed and one of the gunmen was also killed by the soldiers.

It was gathered that the attack caused panic and apprehension in the area as motorist and commuters plying the federal road had to spend hours to ensure that normalcy had returned to the area.

Reacting to the attack, some elders of the Community who condemned the dastardly act said those behind it are enemies of the State and the community. They are those who are not happy with the peace that the community have witnessed in the last two years.

Also speaking, an elder of the Community, Chief Orji Ama said, “we woke up this morning to hear about the attack at one of the military checkpoints in our local government. It was an unfortunate incident. It left many of us in shock as we have not witnessed any attack in our local government in the last two years.

“Just recently, part of our community known for hostility celebrated seven months of peace and unity. Only for some hoodlums to attack the military check point. The presence of the military in our local government has brought about peace in the community and we are happy.

He called on the security Agencies to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act with a view to arresting and prosecuting them. Edda is a peaceful community and anyone who under the guise of unknown gunmen to cause havoc in the community must be fished out and prosecuted.

Another Community Leader, Chief James Chima who also condemned the attack maintained that the community will go all out to assist the security Agencies to ensure the security of lives and properties of it’s indigenes are protected.

Chief Chima said that an attack on the military checkpoint is a complete sabotage to the peace and security being witnessed in the local government adding that hoodlums cannot sabotage the peace and security in the local government.

“The attack could best be described as sabotage. It is a sabotage to the peace and security the local government had witnessed in the last 2 years. Enemies of the local government wants to bring about insecurity again in the community but we will do everything to resist it.

“The military presence has also helped immensely to ensure peace and security of the local government. That security and peace will never be truncated by those parading as unknown gunmen. The security Agencies must go all out to fish out the hoodlums and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.