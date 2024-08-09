Two injured, vehicles damaged as fire guts Mobil filling station, two-storey building in Ikeja

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Two persons suffered severe burns while others sustained injuries when a fire outbreak occurred at Mobil Filling Station, Awolowo Way, opposite Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

The inferno was on Thursday morning when an 8-ton LPG gas cylinder truck was being dispensed to customers at the filling station.

Also six vehicles were affected just as a two storey building beside the gas station was also damaged.

The fire was attributed to an explosion of the gas truck with registration number unknown, which impacted several cars within the filling station and portions of a nearby building.

The Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor gave the update in a report made available to newsmen.

The statement partly read, “In response to distress calls received by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, through the 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency lines at 1108hrs, the Agency activated its Tiger Response Team from the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Upon arrival of the Tiger Team at the incident scene, it was observed that the Mobil filling station at the aforementioned location was engulfed in flames.

“On further investigations conducted at the incident scene, the fire was attributed to explosion of a 12 ton gas truck, registration number unknown, which impacted several cars within the filling station and portions of a nearby building.

“Immediate and remote cause of the 12 ton gas truck explosion had not been ascertained as at time of writing the Preliminary Report.”

It added, “Six cars, (both commercial and private vehicles) were impacted. The second floor of a two storey building beside the gas station was also affected.

“There were no fatalities as a result of the incidence. Two adult males suffered severe burns, while others sustained minor injuries.

“The injured individuals were promptly rescued and given immediate medical attention by the Agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Team in collaboration with LASAMBUS before being transferred to LASUTH for further medical treatment.

“Safety Measures were activated at the incident as part of measures to safeguard responders at the scene while the operation lasted.

“LRT is coordinating the Rescue Operation which is being conducted in collaboration with other first responders.

“All responders are working fervently to ensure a quick and successful operation to restore normalcy to the environment.

“The fire has been brought under control and quickly contained by the Agency’s LRT and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, preventing it from spreading further to surrounding buildings.”