Two chairmen emerge as Osun APC holds parallel congresses

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

More confusion engulfed Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) as two chairmen emerged in the state parallel congresses held on Saturday in Osogbo, the state capital city.

Hon. Rasaq Salinsile was elected chairman and Mr. Adelani Baderinwa as secretary at The Osun Progressives (TOP) caucus while Prince Gboyega Famodun was on the other end returned as the state chairman and Mr. Alao Kamar Olabisi was elected as secretary.

The TOP group had theirs at an open field around Ogo-oluwa area while the other group held theirs at Osogbo City stadium.

Hon. Salinsile, in his acceptance speech, promised to redirect the party affairs and revive its progressive tendencies.

He positioned that the current state of APC in Osun is a reflection of poor management which he promised to correct.

“In the last two years, our dear party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has witnessed a reprehensible retrogression in party management, membership drive and political activities. The worse of all is the avoidable division orchestrated by the highest beneficiaries of the party’s struggle.

“We all know that The Osun Progressives (TOP) came into existence to restructure and rebuild the APC and position it for victory in future elections. Our intervention has yielded positive results and saved the party from losing its members to another party.

“I shall work towards the actualisation of a prosperous APC and take the party to an enviable height,” Salinsile said.

On the other end, Famodun, in his acceptance remarks urged aggrieved members to bury their hatchet and reunite as they work towards the reelection of the incumbent governor of the state.

In his words, “I am craving for forgiveness from those whom I might have knowingly or unknowingly offended during the course of performing my legitimate duties as the state chairman of our party. On this note, as an offence against an individual may be symbiotic, I am also categorically stating here that in the spirit of genuine reconciliation, I have resolved to give unconstitutional forgiveness to anyone who might have similarly offended me during the course of our political association.

“It is on this basis that I am extending an olive branch to the members of our political family who are disenchanted to bury the hatchet in order to collectively work for the re-election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola during the next year’s governorship election. Let’s join hands together and perform our usual political feat of installing the continuity of the ruling government. The time is not on our side. Let’s work for the perpetuation of our government in Osun State through all known legitimate means.

“We must all work assiduously towards the success of our common product at the polls. It is a task that must be done”, Famodun said.

For a better society