Two cases of Monkey Pox victims reported in Rivers State

Two cases of Monkey Pox (MPox infection) has been identified within the jurisdiction of the Rivers State Government, according to some on-line media.

The MPox cases were confirmed by the Rivers State commissioner of health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, during a news conference in Port Harcourt.

Dr. Oreh explained that the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently confirmed 39 MPox cases nationwide with Rivers accounting for two out of the 39 cases.

The State Health Emergency Operations Center has been put on alert and are responding to the cases and are equally ready to address other potential emergencies.

According to Dr. Oreh, the state government has despatched medical teams to handle emergencies across various healthcare facilities including General and Specialist hospitals.

She explained that an incident response plan for MPox has been implemented and resources mobilized to track and manage all cases of the infection in Rivers state.

The Ministry of Health has also engaged and trained ad-hoc staff to monitor and combat the MPox infection effectively.

“They have been equipped to respond to MPox infection at all levels of our healthcare system”, Dr. Oreh stated.

These pro-active measures aim to contain the infection and prevent further spread, ensuring that the state remains vigilant and prepared to handle any developments related to Monkey Pox.

