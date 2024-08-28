Two BRT buses collide in Lagos, passengers suffer injuries

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Many passengers suffered various degrees of injuries when two BRT buses (registration numbers unknown) were involved in an accident at Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos.

One of the buses attempted to avoid crushing a commercial motorcyclist with passengers plying the BRT corridor illegally, collided with an oncoming BRT bus.

In a report by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency-LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, the passengers of both buses were all taken to the nearest hospital before arrival of Agency’s Response Team.

The report was made available to newsmen on Wednesday morning.

The report read, “In response to distress calls to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, via the 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency lines at 2339hrs, the Agency activated it’s Dolphin Response Team from Igando Base.

“Upon arrival of Agency’s Response Team at the accident scene, the LRT discovered a road traffic accident involving two BRT buses, registration numbers unknown, at the aforementioned location.

“Further investigations at the scene revealed that the BRT bus headed toward Iyana Ipaja in attempts to avoid crushing a commercial motorcyclist with passengers plying the BRT corridor illegally, collided with an oncoming BRT bus.

“No lives were lost as a result of the incident. However, passengers of both buses reportedly suffered various degrees of injuries and were all taken to the nearest hospital before arrival of Agency’s Response Team.

“Two tow trucks were activated to evacuate the accident BRT buses off the road.

In attendance were, the Agency’s LRT and LNSC.

