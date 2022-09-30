Champion Newspapers Limited
Twin sister of UNICROSS student murdered in Abuja mourns

Udie Ugwuaye Gift, the twin sister of Blessing Kona Udie killed by assailants in Abuja has mourned her passing.
Recall that Blessing, a 400-level Microbiology student of the University of Cross River State, UNICROSS, and three other victims including musician Chop Boii, were hacked to death by unknown assailants in a residence in Gwarimpa area of the nation’s capital on Tuesday, September 27.
Reacting today on Facebook, Gift wrote:
“It is very hard to believe you are no more. Very hard to type. Very hard to say,”
“Very hard to look at your beautiful face. My twin. My look alike. My joy. My only hope. I can’t still believe. How will I start. What will I tell mummy. Rip twins sister.”

 

 

