Twin sister of UNICROSS student murdered in Abuja mourns

Udie Ugwuaye Gift, the twin sister of Blessing Kona Udie killed by assailants in Abuja has mourned her passing.

Recall that Blessing, a 400-level Microbiology student of the University of Cross River State, UNICROSS, and three other victims including musician Chop Boii, were hacked to death by unknown assailants in a residence in Gwarimpa area of the nation’s capital on Tuesday, September 27.