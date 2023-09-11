Twelve  Female Investigative Journalists celebrated and rewarded by WSCIJ

Chinwe Ifezulike-Odita.

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) recently celebrated 12 female Investigative Journalists from around the country, during it’s Report Women 5th Fellowship Induction and Award.

WSCIJ is a not-for-profit non governmental organization with a vision to expose corruption, regulatory failures and human rights violations,with the tool of investigative and accountability Journalism.

The centre does this, with capacity developments, reward for best practices, knowledge creation, research, advocacy and collaboration with key stakeholders, to achieve social justice. WSCIJ partners with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which was launched in 2000 by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, to support gender equality, enhance global healthcare and reduce extreme poverty across the world, while improving educational opportunities and access to information technology.

“We want to make the news, newsroom and media as female as they are already male”. This desire is deeply ingrained in the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Report Women work which was initiated in 2014, to address the under-representation of girls and women’s issues in news reports. The work has evolved through it’s Female Reporters Leadership Programme (FRLP) and News and Newsroom Engagement Initiatives.

Over the last decade, the Report Women Programme has trained 537 reporters across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, produced 131 stories focused on women and girls, conducted comprehensive women-oriented media monitoring and carried out three surveys on gender parity in news and newsroom leadership in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

According to the Executive Director of WSCIJ, Motunrayo Alaka, the centre plans to launch a female experts source guide website with over 500 female experts from eight sectors, to facilitate their engagement as sources in the news. Altogether WSCIJ’s efforts have touched 2930 indirect beneficiaries in Nigeria and beyond.

The 2023 FRLP fellowship is seamlessly integrated with the News and Newsroom Engagement Projects Champion – Building Endeavour. It is a project generously supported by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation since 2021.

This year’s induction aptly dubbed “Champion Building Solution had 12 leading female journalists who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and investigative prowess through their various projects and stories.

Equipped with skills for newsroom leadership, the 12 women have addressed mentorship gaps for female journalists, rekindled the aspirations of journalism and mass communication students in journalism as a career path, produced research report on motherhood on female journalists working in Nigerian newsrooms and revived the press clubs of two secondary schools.

One of them also convened a seminar that introduced young female athletes to journalism as a career option. Another organized a capacity-building workshop for female journalists in her state where resource persons advocated for gender friendly policies in the newsroom and motivated participants to view for leadership positions.

The stories of these 12 journalists have remarkably spurred real- world change and caused some compassionate Nigerians to donate funds to provide accommodation for an indigent mother of six, in Ebonyi State. The woman was encountered by one of this year’s fellows, in her story on traditional birth attendants.

Another story by one of the fellows catalysed financial support for thevOwo Terror Attack Survivors, from the government in Ondo State. Also cash donations were received from private individuals for internally displaced women interviewed in one of the fellows’stories, in Katsina.

Overall, reports from the participants underscored accountability in women and girls-focused policies and reproductive laws.

The journalist whose work was adjudged the best in the ceremony is Mrs Blessing Oladunjoye. She runs BO News, an online development news platform dedicated to women and persons with disabilities (PWD). Her story project “Inside the Murky Waters of Surrogacy and Rise of Baby Factories in Nigeria”, addressed the unethical practices and absence of substantial laws on surrogacy and assisted reproductive technology in Nigeria. She had to go undercover and pose as a potential surrogate candidate, in order to obtain facts for her story. Her report led to the investigation of the hospital involved. She received a cash prize of Two Hundred Thousand Naira( N200,000), and a laptop computer.

The first runner-up -Sarah Ayeku, a news editor, producer, program presenter and weekend anchor with TVC News. She wrote a story on Rape:Culture of Silence, an investigation on the culture of silence, threat and fears of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SBGV) survivors. She exposed the ineptitude and connivance of some police officers with perpetrators to deny survivors and victims justice. Her report is directed at support for survivors and holding perpetrators responsible. She got cash prize of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira.

The second runner up – Folashade Ogurinde is a news editor with TV360 Nigeria in Lagos, wrote a report on “Justice For Bamishe: How lawyers absence, tax laws and courts apathy dampen families hopes for justice” highlighted the flaws in the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria and it has encouraged many civil society groups to push for a review of the 2015 criminal justice law for more accountability in the judicial system. She got a cash prize of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000).

The award ceremony was attended by dignitaries like Mr. Dickens Olewe, the program officer of Global Media Partnerships, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mrs Bimbo Oloyede, the Executive Director, Strictly Speaking, and Mr Michel Deelen, the Consul General, Kingdom of the Netherlands in Lagos.