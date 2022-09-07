Tuchel sacked as Chelsea manager

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel after their miserable start to the new Premier League season and a shock defeat in their Champions League opener.
The Blues have endured a slow start to the Premier League season and saw their Champions League campaign get off to a nightmare start in Croatia on Tuesday night. New owner Todd Boehly has now acted fast to remove Tuchel from his position after a hectic summer of spending at Stamford Bridge.
A club statement read: “Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.
“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.
“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.
“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.
“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”
