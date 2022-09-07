Tuchel sacked as Chelsea manager

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel after their miserable start to the new Premier League season and a shock defeat in their Champions League opener.

Thomas Tuchel cut a frustrated figure in Chelsea’s Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel after their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

The Blues have endured a slow start to the Premier League season and saw their Champions League campaign get off to a nightmare start in Croatia on Tuesday night. New owner Todd Boehly has now acted fast to remove Tuchel from his position after a hectic summer of spending at Stamford Bridge.

A club statement read: “Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat in Croatia in their Champions League opener and Tuchel has paid the price.