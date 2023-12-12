TUC to FG: Pay N35,000 wage award now or else…

….admits 5 new affilliates

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the Federal government to pay all federal civil servants their ₦35,000 wage award as agreed at a meeting held with it following the removal of fuel subsidy.

This is as the congress announced the admission of five new affiliates to its folds as members of trade union.

The President of TUC, Festus Osifo, who spoke at a press briefing after the congress’ emergency National Executive Council meeting (NEC) in Abuja yesterday said the federal government was not consistent with the payment of the wage award, lamenting that workers and Nigerians were suffering and facing alot of difficulties as a result of the policy of the present administration.

He said that the congress is fully aware that workers had only received a one-month payment that was meant for September, adding that only a few workers had been paid for the second time.

The TUC president also warned all the 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, to “tighten their belt in assuaging the plight of workers” occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy to avoid a fresh crisis in the country.

According to him, “On the issue of the wage award, it is on record that the payment has been made just once for September, but as it is now, our members in the federal civil service have not been paid the ₦35,000 wage award since October. “We wish to call on the government to fastrack all the payments now.

“We learnt that they’re putting some things in place to ensure the payment, but people are not ready to listen to excuses.

“We demand that they immediately pay this ₦35,000 wage award to the bank accounts of the federal civil servants without excuses.

“We want the government to tighten their belts, governments at all levels, the Federal Government, the state and local governments because a situation where they are asking Nigerians to keep tightening their belt and they (government officials) are living in affluence is not acceptable.”

Meanwhile, the Congress has admitted five new affilliates to its fold to operate as trade unions and to be treated as such.

Osifo listed the affiliates to include, Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN) National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and others.