TUC disagrees with NLC over warning strike, says no need for action

By AKOR SYLVESTER -Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has distanced itself from the nationwide strike action declared Tuesday and Wednesday this week against the unfriendly policies of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

It rather asked NLC to continue engaging federal government to provide more palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

In a statement signed by the president of TUC Festus Osifo and the secretary Nuhu Toro at the end of the congress National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, TUC said the need to embark on a nationwide strike hasn’t arisen hence the leadership of congress should intensify the conversation with government so that all grey areas identified could be ironed out within the time frame given beyond which the congress cannot guarantee industrial harmony.

The statement urged the Government to do the needful to avoid a situation where the TUC, its affiliates and allies would be compelled to confront the government.

TUC statement reads in part: “That the Federal Government must intensify discussions with the Labour unions on palliatives and alternatives as earlier promised.

“To increase the amount provided for palliatives as 5billion given to each state is grossly inadequate.

“That federal government should deploy high powered monitoring team to ensure that the palliatives get to the right people.

“That President Tinubu should within the next one week make a categorical statement on Wage Award, tax exemptions and allowances to public sector workers, to cushion the pains and anguish they are going through.

“The modalities of accessing the intervention fund that was recently announced as palliatives to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises should be spelt out and implemented immediately.

“That a national monitoring team be set up that will monitor the distribution of Palliatives across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. The Adhoc committee whose aim is to ensure verifiable and judicious utilization of the palliative will work with the various state councils to ensure that palliatives get to the poorest of the poor and not used for political patronage. These committees that will be headed by a NAC member will be stratified along the six geopolitical zones for effectiveness and efficiency.

“That palliatives in themselves do not solve the long term challenges or hardship faced by the people, such long lasting programmes and initiatives should be evolved that will properly address the sufferings of the people in the long term.

“That the LASG is given a two- week ultimatum within which it should obey the court order, and dispense with the impasse with RTEAN, or face a total shut down effective 12 midnight of 18 September, 2023. All affiliates of TUC and the Lagos State Council of Congress are directed to commence full mobilization, for the total shutdown in Lagos”.

The Federal Workers Forum said it is set to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a two days national warning strike from Tuesday 5th to 6th September, 2023 over issues of government insensitivity to the plight of workers and the citizenry at large.

It said it was badly affected by the economic crisis visited on Nigerians as a result of the hike in the pump price of petrol, all in the name of subsidy removal.

The forum, in a statement said it had earlier written to the federal government to adjust the wages automatically inline with the existing economic realities, but stated that, that has fallen on deaf hears.

The statement signed by Andrew Emelieze

National Coordinator FWF and Former Oyo State TUC Chairman, said workers have gone through alot of difficulties as a result of the action of government.

“It is over three months now that fuel subsidy had been removed and fuel has equally been increased twice by over 300% , with a price shift from ₦187 to over ₦620 but salaries have remained the same. Federal workers within this period have gone through excruciatingly tough times. It has been stories of mass suffering and life has been made almost meaningless to the federal workers.

“Everything has been nauseating and hunger is now a way of life among the federal workers. As a matter of fact, federal workers have been financially embarrassed as against the provisions of the general order of the federal civil service rules and regulations.

“Federal government workers are no slaves,we therefore query this pathetic situation and call on all federal workers to ensure that the two days warning strike is successful.

“We call on the federal workers to ensure that all federal government secretariats across the federation is shut down during the strike period. Workers are to also ensure that every other government offices, departments and agencies are shut down nationwide.

“We call on all industrial unions, organising federal workers to comply with the directives of the NLC.

“The Trade Union Congress (TUC) is also called upon to ensure the success of this strike action.

“We urge the federal government to meet up with the demands of labour.

“We demand also that government pay up all outstanding arrears of salaries, promotions, duty tour allowances (DTA) owed the federal workers and particular attention to the arrears of salaries of federal university workers in Nigeria.

“Henceforth, federal workers will no longer tolerate any oppression of federal workers anywhere and we shall not hesitate to join any workers group in solidarity strike when oppression is noticed; our attention here is drawn to the plight of our colleagues in the federal universities.

“We equally call on the NLC to pursue this struggle to a logical conclusion and stop this mass cheating of workers.

“The NLC must not disappoint Nigerians, the labour movement has our collective support.

Meanwhile,,the minister of Labour and Empowerment, Simon Lalong has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend it’s Tuesday 5th and 6th nationwide warning strike over hardship and sufferings of Nigerian workers and other Nigerians as a result of the subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

Lalong further begged the labour congress to give the president more time to work on measures to cushion the negative effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on the people.

The organised labour had scheduled Tuesday 5th and 6th September to embark on natiionwide warning strike against what it described as anti people’s policies of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

But the minister at a press briefing on the planned strike in Abuja Monday, said government was not unaware of the difficulties Nigerians face as a result of the policy, but assured that after the pains, Nigerians would be better for it.

Lalong said his office is yet to receive the official resolutions and notice of strike from NLC, but however urged the labour to shieve the strike.

He said government has already commenced the palliatives measures to reduce the sufferings of the people.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you will recall that during national broadcast recently, Mr. President assured citizens of the government’s commitment to improving their livelihoods and putting in place measures to ensure that the pains arising from the removal of fuel subsidy are reduced to the barest minimum.

“Already, Government has taken steps to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy which are being implemented by the three tiers of Government. While some of these policies are being planned and fine-tuned, others are being rolled out as palliative measures to bring temporary relief to Nigerians. On the long run, the government of President Tinubu will put in place measures that will empower the people as well as create jobs and prosperity.

“As we continue in this direction therefore, we must ensure that there is a robust line of communication with Nigerians and in particular the organised labour to forestall a breakdown of industrial peace which would no doubt reverse some of the gains already made.

“In this context, it has become pertinent to appeal to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to suspend its intended 2-days warning strike, as such action would be detrimental to the gains already being recorded on our course to securing a greater future for Nigerian workers and citizens at large.

“Furthermore, I would request that the Comrade Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress gives this Government some time to settle and address the issues on the ground holistically.

“It should be realised that the Cabinet of this administration was only recently sworn in by Mr. President and all cabinet members have hit the ground running by receiving briefings from their MDAs. Therefore, the issues raised by the leadership of the NLC are some issues that I and the Hon. Minister of State for Labour and Employment are being briefed upon. In the next few weeks, we intend to address them holistically.

“Consequently, I use this opportunity to reassure Nigerian workers that this government would never take them for granted nor fail to appreciate their support and understanding. We shall continue to pursue policies aimed at massive employment generation in all sectors of the economy as well as look into immediate challenges that have emerged out of the policies of government. We cannot do this in an atmosphere devoid of industrial peace.

“At this point, I need to put on record that as at this moment, I am yet to receive official communication of the NLC Communiqué following its National Executive Council Meeting, as required by the law. Like many Nigerians, I and the Hon. Minister of State got the information from media sources. I believe my dear comrades will do the needful by following laid down processes for handling such matters since the cabinet is now in place unlike previously when there was no cabinet on ground.

“In specific terms, let me take the issues presented by the NLC one after the other. On the issue of subsidy removal, palliative measures are already being handled and implemented, beginning with the State and local governments. You will recall that on the directive of Mr. President, the Federal Government dispatched trucks of rice and other grains to states for immediate distribution to most vulnerable citizens.

“In addition, the National Economic Council under the Chairmanship of His Excellency the Vice President, approved the disbursement of N5 billion naira to the 36 States and the FCT for purchase and distribution of more palliatives and further interventions. Earlier, Mr. President had directed the purchase of CNG powered buses and implementation of the policy for conversion of petrol cars to gas as a way of reducing the cost of energy for transportation.

“In the course of the coming weeks, additional measures will be announced having consulted with the leadership of the labour organised labour and key stakeholders. The issue of the review of minimum wage which was promised by the President will also receive attention so as to ensure that the Nigerian worker is not adversely affected by the challenges of the moment.

“The issue of the conflict between the Nigeria Police and the leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) would be looked into without delay. In line with the subsisting laws of the Federation and International Conventions that Nigeria is party to, I do not believe that this conflict is insurmountable.

“Without prejudice to the fact that the Nigeria Police as a frontline internal security agency has its role to play in civil and criminal matters, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has its role to play in resolving industrial relations matters.

“Therefore, we shall engage both parties in dialogue to find the way forward on this problem. I believe that the NURTW which plays a very critical role in the economy will always work with not only the police but all other security agencies. This misunderstanding must therefore be dealt with immediately.

“As for the matter between the organised labour with Imo and Abia State Governments, I have been informed that the Nigeria Labour Congress and these State Governments had entered into collective agreements induced by industrial actions carried out by the leadership of the NLC in the States earlier in the year.

“I would also appeal for calm on this matter, to allow us to follow the laid down procedures of dispute resolution rather than confrontation, which has not yielded the desired results yet. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect different results.

“On the claims of violation of workers’ rights by some employers with regards to membership of the Unions in the Aviation Sector, I am yet to receive a Trade Dispute Form properly submitted to my office on this matter as required by the Trade Disputes Act CAP T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

“I wish to reiterate here that no one is above the law and as such, we shall do everything possible to ensure that all concerned act according to the dictates of existing legislations.

“Coming to the issue of marauders unleashing terror on farmers across the country, we must support the security agencies to continue to investigate and bring the culprits to book.

“I am sure many Nigerians have followed the successes recorded by the Nigerian armed forces in the past few days against bandits and other criminals across the country.

“Since these matters are more in the criminal, than labour domain, we are of the view that it does not warrant an industrial action.

“Therefore, I enjoin the labour movement to call on citizens to desist from taking laws into their own hands and report such matters involving members of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) to authorities for amicable resolution and proper action.

“On the comments made by my colleague the FCT Minister on the proposed demolition of illegal structures, we do not believe that the FCT administration will take any action targeted at any Nigerian including the workers.

“In any case, there has not been any execution of the proposed actions yet which would point to unfair treatment of any worker.

“I know that my friend and brother the FCT Minister H.E. Nyesom Wike is a lawyer and I know that he will operate only within the confines of the law and the provisions of the Abuja Masterplan.

“Besides, it is not sufficient grounds for a threat or mere suspicion or in anticipation of an action to warrant the shutdown of government machinery and stand the risk of rolling back the gains that have already been collectively made to deliver renewed hope for Nigerians.

“In light of these matters, I would like to reiterate my appeal to the leadership of the NLC to suspend their planned 2-day warning strike, and subsequent future actions, and to allow us to work together to amicably resolve these issues rather than embark on actions that would further worsen the conditions of the citizens of Nigeria.

“Finally, I wish to once again extend the deep appreciation of Mr. President to the Nigerian workers and the leadership of the organised labour for their support through the course of these difficult decisions that have become inevitable. By the grace of God, the pains will soon be over and Nigerians will have a nation whose capacity inspires hope, unity and progress”.