TUC demands immediate, unconditional release of NLC President

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on President Bola Tinubu’s government to ensure the immediate release of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, saying the action violated the rights of Nigerian workers.

It said the arrest of Ajaero while going for official assignment in the United Kingdom, set a very bad precedence and threatened the fundamental rights of the common men.

The statement of the union signed by its president, Festus Osifo reads: “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has received with grave concern the news of the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) earlier today. This unjust action represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, fundamental pillars in any democratic society.

“Congress firmly condemns the arrest and calls for his immediate and unconditional release. This arrest sets a dangerous precedence that threatens not only the leadership of the Nigerian labour movement but also the voices of millions of working-class Nigerians who rely on unions to represent and protect their interests.

“It is imperative that the government respects the rule of law, democratic norms, and the legitimate rights of workers and their representatives. The labour movement has always stood for peaceful negotiations.

“We, therefore, urge the Nigerian government to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation over harassment. We stand in solidarity with the NLC and reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers”.

