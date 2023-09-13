TTSWG Unveils IMC to Elevate Nigeria’s Tech Talent

The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) announces the launch of the Innovation Makers’ Challenge (IMC), a pivotal initiative aimed at fostering innovation among young talents in Nigeria’s technology and telecommunications sectors. The IMC features a talent discovery competition, an intensive boot camp, and culminates in a high-profile exhibition and conference, scheduled for Thursday, 9th November 2023, at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Young innovators aged between 18 – 35 are cordially invited to participate in the Innovators Challenge by showcasing their original technology-driven ideas and products. To participate in the challenge and supercharge your journey in technology innovation, simply visit www.ttswg-imc.com/apply. Submission should include a 90-second video pitch of your innovation, as well as response to the accompanying questions. Entries are open from September 11th – October 16th.

From the entries received, 20 finalists will be invited to participate in the Innovators Boot Camp, where they will get guidance, mentorship, and feedback from experts with a proven track record in the technology and telecommunications industry to improve their ideas. Afterward, the outstanding participants will have the chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges at the Innovators Conference for a cash prize of N2,000,000, N1,000,000, and N500,000 for the winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up respectively.

The finalists will also enjoy the privilege of showcasing their innovations at the grand event, pitch their innovations to venture capitalists and investors, and network with professionals and industry experts from across the country and abroad.

Bekeme Olowola Lead Consultant, TTSWG Secretariat remarked “Nigeria is rich in talent that needs more support, encouragement, and development to flourish and become major contributors to the nation’s economic growth. However, the country has often celebrated ideas that have no significant impact on national development. The IMC is designed to celebrate and empower young creatives in the technology space who can make a positive difference. We invite everyone in this age group from all over the country to apply at www.ttswg-imc.com and follow @ttswg on all social media channels for more information.”

The IMC conference will feature a remarkable array of international speakers, such as Kate Hancock, Founder, Metaverse XYZ, Oluwole Asalu, Chief Executive and Founder of Quomodo Systems Africa, Lanre Bamisebi, Executive Director of Access Corporation, Chuks Ekwueme, Chairman of UNICCON Group, and many more.

Technology and Telecommunications Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) is a diverse and inclusive multistakeholder organisation committed to advancing sustainability within the technology and telecommunications sector in Nigeria. It comprises over 20 member organisations and partners in both the private and public sectors such as MTN Nigeria, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), HP, IHS Towers, Quomodo Systems Africa, Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC), SystemSpecs Ltd, MainOne Technologies, Phase 3 Telecoms, amongst others.