Tsunami hits Katsina APC as Inuwa, 627 groups defect to PDP

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

After seven years as Secretary to the All Progressive Congress (APC) Government of Katsina State, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, and no fewer than 627 support groups have refused to shift ground as party presidential candidate, serving and past governors and ministers seek truce following their frustration and concerns over the party and government.

The mood in the Katsina State capital on Sunday was euphoric as ecstatic crowd thronged Inuwa’s former governorship campaign Secretariat and connecting road cheering him.

Inuwa, addressing the representatives of his teeming supporters, declared: “Since you said you will go to wherever I go, I present to you the PDP,” adding that “If that is okay with you, then it is where I will go with you but in case anyone among you feels otherwise, he or she can stay back.”

He urged that all their campaign offices should be converted for the use of PDP with immediate effect.

The Katsina immediate past SGS’ stance on the APC regimes in the state and federal levels however came while addressing journalists after meeting with his support groups when he said: “the majority of people in Katsina and Nigeria generally are not happy with what is happening or what happened in the last seven years, especially in this part of the country.”

He went on: “You see, we are concerned with what is happened in the country. You don’t need to go into that; we are all victims here of these issues of deterioration of peace, deterioration of condition of living, lack of employment opportunities for youths and education which is our man concern.

“You know what is happening; most of our schools have been close down even while they are officially opened, activities are not going on because teachers cannot go there and pupils cannot go there. The are so many things.

“So, honestly, we have to look for alternative. We believe Allah will give us the right person and we will succeed. Of, course, we we are going to work hard to ensure that people understand us.”

On the power play that is tearing the Katsina APC apart, Inuwa, who was the runners up in the 2023 gubernatorial race that is largely seen as flawed by money politics, said: “The APC gubernatorial candidate, also has not done anything to bring us onboard. Reliably, I learnt he rejected the person he was advised to pick as running mate simply because the person supported me.

“So, it is very clear that not only my person but even my followers are not needed.”

