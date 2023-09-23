TSU Matriculates  5,389 students for 2022/2023 academic session

—- Charged students to work hard and be honest.

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University, Professor Sunday Bako has urged the newly matriculated students of the University to work hard in honesty.

“It’s a real opportunity and privilege to study at TSU, some apply but were not successful.

“I charge you to sit up work hard, and be honest to become a Good ambassador of the University, Parents, and the society at large.

He assured students of the University’s readiness to give them quality education of international standard while in the institution.

Professor Bako advises students to be of good character, behavior and avoid any form of sharp practices and social vices that will jeopardise and ruin their joy, happiness, and achievement, adding that the University Authority and Government will not spare anyone indulging himself or herself in unholy behavious.

On challenges facing the University, he said: “I meet the University with numerous challenges facing university hindering the smooth running. I and the management of the university to keep the ground running, set up some small business that brings Internal revenue outside school fees or tuition.

He enumerated some of the challenges facing the school which include poor funding, unpaid salaries arias, and staff welfare.

Professor Bako expressed his confidence in the administration of Governor Kefas Agbu’s commitment to Education in Primary and Secondary Schools and University.

The Vice-Chancellor called on the University community to exercise patience with the present administration of Governor Kefas Agbu in his efforts to address difficulties facing the institution, adding that he is governor of his word, especially in the Educational Sector.

He appeals to the governor to address security challenges and measures which include, peremiter fence and staff welfare.