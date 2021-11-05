Truck runs hits tricycles in Enugu

Tragedy struck in the upbeat Nza street junction area of Independence Layout Enugu as an articulated vehicle ran into several commercial tricycles, killing six persons and injuring many others.



Nza street is just a wee distance from the Enugu Government House, also located in Independence Layout, Enugu.

Directly on getting the gory information, visibly shaken Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi rushed to the accident scene at Nza Street.

Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, thereafter proceeded to Posh Hospital, New Haven, Enugu, to empathize with the survivors and ensure that they receive adequate medical attention.

He therefore pledged to pay all medical bills of the accident victims and consequently made sufficient funds available with the hospital management to ensure the patients were properly treated without any hindrance.

He condoled with the families of victims who lost their lives in the accident and thanked those who rescued the survivors and brought them to the hospital for being Good Samaritans.