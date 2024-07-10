“Truck In Accident That Killed 5, Injured 6 Not Ours” – BUA Cement Sets Record Straight

We have received numerous online reports, which were also published in the Tribune newspapers, as well as a video in circulation, linking a purported BUA Cement truck with the unfortunate accident that occurred on Agulu-Agwubu Road in the Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State. While we sincerely commiserate with the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident, we intend to set the record straight as the truck in question does not belong to BUA.

The truck involved in the accident in Anambra State on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, is not in any way a BUA Cement truck. BUA Cement trucks are marked with our logo and truck numbers. This applies to all BUA trucks for easy identification as standard practice by manufacturing companies that run truck services. Also, the truck involved in the report by Tribune is neither owned nor operated by BUA Cement Plc.

At BUA Cement, we sell the bulk of our cement products ex-factory, and the customers are responsible for collecting and transporting the cement from our plants to their intended destinations. In a few instances where our customers desire a door-to-door service, we engage our transport and logistics arm (BUA Transport) to ensure delivery on our behalf. This transport company operates with the highest safety standards and places a very high premium on human lives.

As a responsible manufacturing company, BUA Cement Plc trains and retrains its truck drivers with the support of professional logistic bodies, including the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). This is to ensure safe driving on our roads regardless of terrain whilst also ensuring the safety of other road users.

However, if you notice any BUA Cement truck on our roads driving in a manner that endangers other road users, don’t hesitate to contact us through the following number with the truck plate number: 0803 200 5193.

We, therefore, request that all platforms that have carried this false report linking BUA Cement to this accident remove it. As stated above, we once again sympathize with the families involved, pray the Almighty to comfort their hearts and give rest the departed souls.