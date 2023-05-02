Troops rescue pregnant Chibok schoolgirl

Troops of 114 Task Force Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Bita, Borno State have rescued a 26-year-old pregnant woman said to be one of the Chibok school girls abducted on April 14, 2014.

The rescued woman identified as Hauwa Maltha with serial number two on the list of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, was reportedly rescued by the troops on April 21, 2023, along with her three-year-old baby during the troops’ operations in the Lagara area of Borno State.

It was gathered that while in captivity, Hauwa who hails from the Kibaku tribe in the Chibok Local Government Area of the state got married in Gulukos to one Salman, a cameraman to the late terrorist leader, Shekau.

Salman, reportedly died in Lake Chad, and after his death, Hauwa was remarried to one Mallam Muhammad in Gobara and had two children with him.

But sources said, her second husband, Mallam Muhammad, was later killed in Ukuba terrorist enclave in Sambisa Forest during clashes between JAS/ISWAP rivals.

It was learnt that since she was rescued, Hauwa, who is about eight months and two weeks pregnant, has undergone a thorough medical examination along with her baby.

After she has been certified to be medically fine, she and her baby, Fatima, will later be handed over to the Borno State Government for further management.

Recall that on the night of April 14, 2014, 276 mostly Christian female students were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok in Borno State.

On April 14, 2023, exactly nine years after the abduction that generated global outcry, a global advocacy group, Amnesty International said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had failed to rescue 98 of the girls still languishing in the terrorists’ den.

