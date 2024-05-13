Troops rescue 14 abducted Kogi varsity students, others in multiple operations

The Nigerian Army says its troops have rescued the nine abducted students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology in Osara, Kogi State.

The army, in a post on its official X Handle on Sunday, said the troops in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilantes carried out a successful search and rescued the victims.

It said the troops encountered the scouts deployed by the kidnappers in the vicinity of the Osara Forests and nearby areas, resulting to a fierce fire fight.

According to the post, the superior fire power of the troops led to the kidnappers abandoning nine of the kidnapped students, who were subsequently rescued.

It said the troops had in a series of successful operations across the country, dealt substantial blows to terrorist groups and rescued several kidnap victims while a notorious militant surrendered.

The post also revealed that troops in the North West also rescued two persons abducted by terrorists in Danzara Village in Kanoma District in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

It said the troops demonstrated their rapid response capabilities, when they received a distress call on the abduction of the two locals by violent extremists.

According to the army, the terrorists, who had seized the victims in a red Golf car, were pursued by the troops but flee and abandon the hostages without harm in the cause of the confrontation with troops.

In Katsina State, the post revealed that the proactive efforts of the troops led to the rescue of 17 abducted victims in the Solar General Area of Batsari Local Government Area.

It said the troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, compelling them to abandon the kidnap victims, who were later safely returned to the care of Batsari Local Government officials.

“In Borno, a notable incident occurred when Alhaji Wosai, identified as a notorious member of the Boko Haram Terrorists operating within the Garno Village, in Dikwa Local Government Area, voluntarily surrendered to troops.

“Wosai handed over his AK-47 rifle and a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition.

“These operations, highlight the relentless efforts of the Nigeria Army troops in combating terrorism and underscore their commitment to the safety and security of all citizens.

“Troops’ resolve in addressing the threat posed by terrorists and kidnappers remains unwavering, as they continue to work towards restoring peace and stability in the affected regions,” it said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng