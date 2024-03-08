Troops ready to deal with security threats during Ramadan — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has said troops deployed nationwide are prepared to address any threats, especially as the Muslim faithful begins the Ramadan period.

The DHQ’s assurance coincides with a statement from the Department of State Services which felicitates Christians for Lent and Muslims for the approaching Ramadan, and urged citizens to remain vigilant, particularly against the threat of Improvised Explosives.

The statement partly read, “The general public is urged to stay informed about potential threats; avoid crowded or suspicious areas and report to relevant security agencies any strange objects, activities, and movements of hostile elements.

“In the same vein, the Service calls for tolerance, bonds of brotherhood, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence among the populace.”

The DHQ, in a statement on Friday by the Director Media Operation, Maj. Gen. Buba Edward, said troops are prepared and capable of handling the security threats during the period.

“Even as Ramadan is about to commence, troops are ready as a formidable force for the threats and know how to deal with them,” the statement partly read.

Buba also vowed that the troops would not relent until terrorists were defeated on the battlefield.

He said, “The military will continue to defeat the terrorist and their cohorts on the battlefield and dislodge them from the safe havens across the country.

“The armed forces is a force of stability seeking to bring stability wherever it may be needed across the country. Accordingly, we are committed and remain strong in our mission of defending the country and protecting the citizens. ”

Speaking on the achievement of troops during the week, Buba said over 210 terrorists were killed and 142 arrested.

“It is against this background that, during the week under review, troops neutralised 210 and arrested 142 of them. Troops also arrested 66 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 46 kidnapped hostages. Furthermore, troops recovered 243 assorted weapons and 5,453 assorted ammunition, ” the statement added.

He also said in the South-South region denied oil theft an estimated sum of N2.2bn.

Buba added that troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and discovered and destroyed 63 dugout pits, 46 boats and 120 storage tanks.

“Other items recovered include 100 cooking ovens, 3 outboard engines, 11 pumping machines, 23 vehicles, 2 tricycles, 6 mobile phones, one generator, and 81 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 1,932,245 litres of stolen crude oil, 432,150 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 3,500 litres of DPK,” he added.