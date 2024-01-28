Troops of 6 Brigade engage bandits,kill two , recover weapons

Emmanuel Awari,

Jalingo

Men of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army said that they have recovered a cache of weapons from the bandits operating in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Brigade Spokesperson Lt. Colonel Olubodunde Oni disclosed this in a statement issued to Journalists in Jalingo.

“Troops of the Brigade engaged bandits and recovered rifles from them after a fierce battle.

“The clash occurred following the sound of gunshots near a disputed land along Tsukundi Road.

“Upon receiving the information, the troops of 93 Battalion, under 6 Brigade, swiftly mobilised to the scene. They discovered two individuals already lying dead, presumably shot by unknown persons.

“Additionally, one person sustained a gunshot wound and was immediately given medical attention.

“In a display of bravery and professionalism, the gallant troops combed the surrounding bushes near the incident area. Upon encountering the armed groups, the troops effectively deployed their superior firepower, compelling the militias to abandon their positions and flee the scene – he said.

“Exploring the general area, the troops successfully recovered a cache of weapons, including 2 AK 47 Rifles with 36 Rounds of 7.62 MM Special ammunition, 10 empty cases of 7.62 MM, 1 double barrel rifle and 1 single barrel rifle with 14 live cartridge’s.

“This encounter serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the military in maintaining peace and security in Taraba State – he added.

He assured residents and the general public that the troops of 6 Brigade will not relent in their efforts until all criminal elements within the state have been flushed out from their enclaves.