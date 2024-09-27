Troops neutralize 65 terrorist leaders, others in battlefield

Chidimma Uchegbu ,Abuja

Nigeria troops in an offensive action culminating in the neutralization of over 65 notable terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants across all theaters of operations. Significant terrorist leaders were eliminated from the battlefield.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba disclosed this while briefing Defence Correspondents at the Defence Headquarters(DHQ) , Thursday in Abuja.

According to the General Edward Buba ,the armed forces prioritised the killing of terrorist leadership and destruction of terrorist networks in its ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations across the country. Accordingly, troops are effectively attacking the terrorist leaders, commanders, combatants, as well as their rank and file operatives.

Buba said “All through the stretch of the third quarter of the year, troops conducted synchronised bombardments by the air force and ground forces, that significantly diminished terror military capabilities and cohesion.

“Troops offensive actions culminated in the neutralization of over 65 notable terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants across all theatres of operations, resulting in significant terrorist leaders being eliminated from the battlefield.

“These include: Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Matawal Bitrus, Thomas Benedict, Mohammed Sani, Rimamy (aka Omo), Terkimbi Injoko, Jacob Uzege, Ibn Kasir, Kachalla Ɗan Baleri, Kachallah Halilu Jimmare (Buzu), Kachalla Dan Ali Garin Fadama, Kachalla Dan Mani Na Inna, Kachalla Basiru Zakarriya and Ofem Emmanuel Igwe among others.

“Overall, in the third quarter of this year, troops neutralized 1,937 terrorists, arrested 2,782 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 1,854 kidnapped hostages. Furthermore, troops recovered 1,304 weapons, 43,347 ammunitions and denied the oil thieves of an estimated sum of over N13 bn (N13,081,605,534.00) only.

“Breakdown of recovered ammunition for the period include and is not limited to the following: 688 AK47 rifles, 32,945 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 9,677 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 191 assorted arms and 8,292 assorted ammo.

“Others are 12,143,870 litres of stolen crude oil, 2,623,216 litres of illegally refined AGO, 6,970 litres of DPK and 31,450 litres of PMS amongst other items. Accordingly , the nations daily crude oil production output is at an all time high with the nations daily target in sight.

“On the whole, troops are keeping the pressure on the terrorists until they are totally defeated. The military is focussed on dismantling the terror infrastructure of these terror groups as well as destroying their will to fight.

“Accordingly, we are attacking any threat we identify, and removing it. The war objective is to destroy these groups, decapitate them, and erode their ability to rage terror attacks against citizens”.