Troops neutralize 2 armed vandals, arrest 18 oil thieves in N/Delta

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army said it has arrested eighteen crude oil thieves, neutralizing two armed vandals in a recent illegal bunkering operation in the Niger Delta region.

The latest operational successes recorded by the Army which also included the recovery of two AK 47 rifles, 2 vehicles and 4 motorcycles, were contained in a statement issued on Sunday evening by the 6 Division’s spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma.

Danjuma in a statement said the troops also destroyed 13 active illegal refining sites, 7 boats, discovered 8 illegal connection points and confiscated over 60,000 litres of stolen products across the region.

He said the operation followed credible intelligence on a criminal attempt to vandalize the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, pipeline, traversing Upatabo Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA), where troops were swiftly mobilised to the scene.

According to him, “On getting to the scene, the criminal elements engaged troops in fire fight. In the gun duel that ensued, troops neutralised 2 of the criminals, recovered 2 AK 47 rifles, 8 magazines and 69 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, while others fled in disarray. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

Continuing, he said, “At Bille in Degema LGA, troops deactivated 4 illegal refining sites, 2 wooden boats and handled over 6,000 litres of stolen products. Likewise at Odagba village, at the fringes of Imo River, troops intercepted 2 wooden boats with over 5,000 litres of stolen products, destroyed one oven and receiver each within the swampy area of Odagba village.

“Also, along road Ndoni Obiafu, troops sighted suspected oil thieves who fled and abandoned 2 vehicles, a KIA with Reg No DG 991 PHC Rivers and a Toyota Avalon with Reg No GWB 972 HM Abia with 4 motorcycles.”

Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma added that further surveillance revealed that the vehicles were loaded with over 28 sacks suspected to be illegally refined products estimated to be over 1,700 litres of stolen products.

In another development, troops on routine patrol arrested 2 suspected oil thieves within the vicinity of an illegal connection point, along Edia Bridge Ndoni in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, and deactivated 2 active illegal refining sites at Imo River, around Owaza Odogwa Creeks, while 4 wooden boats used by the criminals were destroyed, 4 pumping machines, over 10 cooking pots as well as several items were recovered with over 6,000 litres of stolen products confiscated.

The statement also revealed that troops from the 6 Division also deactivated one illegal refining site, equipped with several fabricated ovens, and unquantified litres of stolen products, at Alakiri general area in Okrika LGA.

Similarly, Danjuma disclosed that in Delta State, at Okpoko in Warri South LGA, one wooden boat was intercepted late at night siphoning crude from Well 8 at Okpoko Oil Field, the suspected oil thieves fled into the bush on sighting troops.

Also, at Ndemili Community, a border between Ndokwa West and Ika North LGAs, troops discovered and confiscated a reservoir stocked with over 2,000 litres of stolen crude.

Danjuma said, “Troops also sighted sacks in the general area concealed, suspected to be used in transporting stolen products. Further combing of the area, led to the arrest of 5 suspected oil thieves. At Oleh, following a tip-off, troops intercepted 2 vehicles, a Honda Accord with Reg No Taraba USS 431 AA and Pacio mini bus with Reg No Lagos APP 296 EP ladened 33 sacks of stolen products within Asaba and Ase communities in Ndokwa East LGA. At Orde bridge, along road Odorobu Bomadi in Bomadi LGA, troops arrested a Toyota bus with Reg No AR 284 loaded with 20 cellophane bags stocked with stolen products and carefully concealed inside 67 empty crates of bottled drinks. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. While at Burutu 3 persons have been arrested with stolen products.”

In Bayelsa State, he said, troops intercepted 7 suspects in 2 fibre boats with sacks of stolen products estimated to be over 1,000 litres

along the Nun River in Southern Ijaw LGA, while at Clough Creek in Ekeremor LGA, one suspect was arrested with vandalised NAOC armoured cables, one saw, one iron bar and a shovel in a locally made wooden boat.

He further disclosed that “Also, at Apuama in Southern Ijaw, troops deactivated one illegal refining site and confiscated over 3,000 stolen products. This feat was also recorded at Okegbene creeks, where 2 illegal refining sites, drums and one wooden boat were destroyed. The operations also led to the confiscation of over 10,000 litres of stolen products. The same was also done at Obotoro Creek, where one wooden boat was intercepted with over 1,500 litres of stolen crude.

“In Akwa Ibom, troops acting on credible intelligence intercepted 6 drums of premium motor spirit estimated to be 1,500 litres at Ibaka waterside in Mbo LGA. The products were being primed for onward smuggling to a neighbouring country through the waterways. All the persons arrested have been handed over to the prosecuting agency, while products confiscated are handled appropriately in compliance with subsisting mandate in the region.”

Speaking on the successes recorded, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam commended the troops, reassuring them that the Division will continue to sustain ongoing operations. He also said the Division will continue to provide security for the nation’s critical national infrastructure in the region.

