Troops neutralize 177 terrorists, arrest 263, rescue 158 kidnapped hostages in one week – DHQ

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU – Abuja

The Defence Headquarters DHQ Abuja says the Nigerian troops have killed 177 terrorists and arrested 263 of them within the past one week.

They also revealed that Nigerian troops arrested 41 perpetrators of oil theft and denied the oil theft of over N501m, in addition to the recovery of 170 assorted weapons and 4,692 assorted ammunition, among other successes recorded.

The Director, Defence Media Operations DDMO Maj-Gen Edward Buba, in a statement on Friday stated that the Nigerian military is combating terrorism and other forms of insecurity across the operational theatres in the country.

Major Buba said that their roles in the ongoing war is clear and we are increasingly making progress.

He said during the week under review, troops neutralised 177 and arrested 263 persons. Troops also arrested 41 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 158 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Five Hundred and One Million Eighty Nine Thousand Four Hundred Naira (N501,089,400.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 170 assorted weapons and 4,692 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 6 PKT guns, 63 AK47 rifles, 3 FN rifles, one SMG rifle, 29 locally fabricated gun, 37 dane guns, 20 pump action guns, one short double barrel gun, 2 double barrel guns, 2 single barrel guns, one locally made single barrel, 6 locally fabricated pistols, 4 bandoliers, RPG bombs, RPG charger, 2 primed IEDs and materials.

“Others are: 2,100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,239 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 419 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 212 rounds of 5.56 x 54mm ammo, 722 live cartridges, 13 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo, 74 AK47 magazines, 2 FN magazines, 6 baofeng radios, 17 vehicles, 43 motorcycles, 31 mobile phones and the sum of N2,149,700.00 only amongst other items,” he stated.

Maj-Gen Buba further disclosed that troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 20 dugout pits, 32 boats and 32 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 58 cooking ovens, 17 vehicles, one pumping machine, 5 mobile phones and 49 illegal refining sites.

He also said that troops recovered 1,007,115 litres of stolen crude oil and 141,664 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“Troops are taking the fight to the terrorist and making significant strides each passing day.

“Much is being done, however we are focused on doing much more to address the security situation and safeguard citizens,” he assured.

