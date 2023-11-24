Troops neutralised 99, arrested 198 while 139 Kidnapped Hostages were rescued.

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Nigerian troops neutralised 99 terrorists, and arrested 198 while 139 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba disclosed this when briefing the Defence Correspondents in Abuja at the Defence Headquarters.

General Buba said that the military troops conducted operations to curb the violent activities in the North East, North West and North Central zones. Troops equally conducted operations against the sundry crimes in the South West zone.

Maj. General Buba noted that as for the South East Zone, troops conducted offensive actions against the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) cohorts as well as other miscreants engaged in diver violent activities.

He said that while in the South South Zone, troops curtailed the sabotage of the nation’s oil infrastructure and denied substantial quantity of crude oil theft.

“The war against terrorist, insurgent, violent extremists and others creating nsecurity in the country wages on, and the military is progressing towards it goal of total destruction of these elements. we are maximizing the substantial advantage that we have such as air superiority and aerial cover for the ground forces.

“The joint operational environment is witnessing communication and oordination of fires between ground d aerial assets to decimate the enemy on the ground.

“In the South South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of One Billion Eighteen Million Four Hundred and Eighty Three Thousand Nine Hundred Naira (N1,018,483,900.00) only.

Furthermore, troops recovered 141 ssorted weapons and 1,463 assorted ammunition. The breakdown are as follows: one GPMG, one GT3 rifle, one assaulted riffle, 49 AK47 rifles, one josef magnum pump action gun, one double barrel gun, 2 single barrel guns, 9 locally made pistols, 13 dane guns, one hand grenade, 7 locally made rifles, and 2 locally made hand grenades among other items. Troops in the Niger Delta area destroyed 245 dugout pits, 31 boats, 69 storage tanks, 23 vehicles and 162 cooking ovens among other items.

Additionally, troops recovered 578,900 litres of stolen crude oil, 454,330 litres of illegally refined AGO and 10,000 litres of DPK.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East conducted fighting patrols to Askira Uba, Bama and Abadam LGAS in Borno State as well as Gujba LGA of Yobe State. Overall, troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralized 19 terrorists, arrested 1 and rescued 8 kidnapped hostages.

Maj. General Buba stressed that the military is ready, capable and eager to continue its mission of securing the country by the estruction of terrorist, extremist and insurgents.

“It should be noted that combat operations against the insurgents and terrorist is just one of the ones of operation. The other lines of operation must complement ongoing military operations for more successful outcomes.

“The armed forces is therefore counting on the support of citizens, particularly in the area of public opinion.We are all in this war together and hould see ourselves encouraging the our troops to win the war. The gallant men and women of the armed forces continue to put themselves in harms way to ensure the safety and security of citizens.”he said.

A minutes silence was observed for officers who lost their lives in defending their fatherland.