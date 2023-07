Troops kill several terrorists in ground, air operations in north–DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has said that Nigerian troops in various operations, eliminated several terrorists and bandits across the various theatres of operation in North East, North Central and North West.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the operational successes were achieved in the last two weeks in various land and air operations.

In the North East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised some terrorists, arrested high-profile terrorist collaborators in Mafa, Kukawa and Konduga local government areas of Borno State.

According to him, active terrorists and fighters also surrendered to troops owing to sustained onslaught against them, although they claimed that they had lost interest in the terrorist ideology.

He said that the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted several air operations against terrorist enclaves and their logistics bases and degraded them.

According to him, the air component conducted air reconnaissance and intelligence at terrorist’ hideouts in Hyawa in Borno, with bombs.

“After, action review revealed that many of the terrorists were neutralised and their structures destroyed.

“In the course of operations, troops recovered seven AK 47 rifles, two FN rifles, one 36 hand grenade, 100 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, two mobile phones, food stuff, condiment, one cart and the sum of N2.1 million.

“Troops equally neutralised six terrorists and arrested eight suspected terrorist collaborators as well as rescued 10 kidnapped civilians during these operations,” he said.

In North Central, Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven raided criminal hideouts and recovered weapons in Mangu and Jos South local government areas of Plateau State.

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke had in separate operations raided kidnappers’ hideouts at Duduguru Village in Obi local government area of Nasarawa State and Chinkai Forest in Wukari local government area of Taraba and rescued kidnapped victims.

He added that the troops neutralised nine bandits, arrested 10 suspects and rescued nine kidnapped victims as well as recovered arms.

In North West, the defense spokesman said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji raided bandit hideouts in five separate operations around villages, towns and mountains at Batsari, Tangaza and Maru local government areas of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States during the period.

He said the operations led to the killing of scores of terrorists, arrest of six terrorists who are Nigeriens and five others in different locations.

According to him, the air component conducted several air operations to degrade terrorist groups and their logistics bases, pursuant to denying them freedom of action.

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Punch, had during the period ambushed and neutralised several terrorists in Igabi local government area.

However, The Governor of Plateau State, Barr.Caleb Mutfwang has met with the General Officer Commanding the 3 Armoured Division and Commander of Operation Save Haven Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar to assess the security situation in Mangu, Riyom, and other Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Mutfwang who received Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, restated his resolve to a speedy end to the violent attacks on communities in the state.

“We want to say that your coming is an opportunity not only for you, but the Chief of Army Staff and even for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to write his name in gold as one that came to end the unnecessary bloodshed on the Plateau.

“While it is true that we must deploy non-kinetic options to deal with this crisis, the necessity of a coordinated kinetic action cannot be de-emphasized. We therefore would want to plead with you to rally your troops and mobilize your troops to do the needful in the defense of our fatherland.”

Governor Mutfwang charged the security agencies to put in more effort and arrest the bandits who have infiltrated communities in the state with the plot to destabilize the people and inflict pain on them.