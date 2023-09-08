Troops kill 817 terrorists, arrest 1,326 , rescue 721 victims In 3 months

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU – Abuja

The Nigerian Army recovered 501 weapons,3,577 livestock, 3,269ammunition , 674 equipment, kill 817 terrorists, arrest 1,326 , rescue 721 victims In 3 months

The Deputy Director , Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba made this known while briefing journalist on the activities of the armed forces troops in their various operations in a press conference in Abuja.

Major General Buba stated that It is clear from our operations that the terrorist and their cohorts have sustained a significant number of casualties. It is certain that they will continue to sustain even more casualties, as we move forward. The illusion by these groups to embark on terrorism or insurgency is laughable.

According to him, the counter-insurgency and counter terrorism operations of the armed forces across the country in the last 3 months demonstrates the will of the armed forces to defeat terrorist and other violent extremist groups including those who support and finance them. During the period under review , offensive operations and air strikes were conducted to hit these groups and the terrorists where it hurts them most.

Increasingly, they have become more of a criminal organization which is the reason they fight. They fight so that, they can keep profiting from criminal activities such as illegal mining, kidnapping, cattle rustling, illegal levies on fishing and farming communities and all other unholy forms of criminal inclinations.

” Indeed, if these groups don’t come to the table in peace. We will ceaselessly punish them with overwhelming military force. For those supporting them, they have picked the wrong side and will face similar fate as these criminals and murders.

“Our operations across the 6 geopolitical zones from June to August 2023 reveals that; we neutralized 814 terrorists and arrested 1,326 criminals. We arrested 42 kidnappers, 231 collaborators, 33 armed robbers, 80 cattle rustlers, 325 militias, 27 rails vandals, 73 gunrunners, 191 suspected oil thieves and rescued 721 kidnapped hostages. Additionally, 4,560 terrorist and their families surrendered to troops.

” The breakdown of these arms and ammunition is as follows; 117 AK47 rifle, one AK49 rifle, 5 revolver, 28 fabricated rifles, 11 fabricated pistols, 57 dane guns, 23 pistols, 24 pump action guns, 3 FN rifles, 3 GPMGs, one double barrel gun, one barreta pistol, one G3 rifle, 2 HK21 rifles one IED, 123 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2,008 rounds of 7.62mm special, 30 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm, 512 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm, 190 rounds of 5.5mm, 39 rounds of 9mm, 29 rounds of PKM, and 19 cartridges.7. Troops equally recovered: one RPG tube, 3 hand grenades, one locally made hand grenade, one locally made bomb, 2 rifle butts, one AK47 barrel, one GMPG barrel, 2 MG links, 98 AK47 magazines, 2 G3 magazines, 2 FN magazines, 2 PKT magazines, 2 LMG magazines, 2 tear gas launchers, one bullet proof vest, 49 vehicles, 213 motorcycles, 48 bicycles, 69 mobile phones, 5 boafeng radios, 4 woodland camouflages, 2 boots, 74 knives, 71 handsets, 11 laptops, 13 steering rods and pumps, 45 machetes and 25 jack knives.6. Furthermore, troops recovered 213 motorcycle, 69 mobile phones, one bicycle, 10 machete and a pair of camouflage.

“Troops operations in South South geopolitical zone resulted in the arrest of the following; 6,652,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 3,558,325 litres of illegally refined AGO, 288,650 litres of DPK and 65,600 PMS. All amounting to an estimated sum of N4 billion denied to the oil thieves.

The armed forces will continue to apply strong military pressure on groups undermining the national security of the country. It is clear that, the terrorist and their cohorts cannot win in the face of ongoing military pressure against them. Accordingly, the terrorists and their cohorts are encouraged to drop their arms and rejoin society to provide a better life for themselves and their children. They risk annihilation if they fail to do so.

.as Army court martials 12 officers, 15 soldiers for various offences

Meanwhile, The Commander, of Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar), Maj.-Gen Koko Isoni, on Thursday inaugurated a General Court Martial to try 12 officers and 15 soldiers alleged to have breached different provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

The court martial was convened at the Scorpion Officer’ Mess, Asokoro Abuja, pursuant to the powers conferred on him by Section 131 (2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN, 2004 for the trial of Nigerian Army personnel alleged to have committed different offences.

The Garrison Commander in his inaugural speech assured the accused persons that justice would be done to all parties concerned by members of the court.

Isoni said that members of the court are men of integrity and high standing character who would bring to bear, their years of experience and service knowledge.

He urged them to eschew technicalities and do substantial justice to all.

He also advised all those appearing before the court to shun unnecessary delays that could prolong their trials, saying that justice delayed was not only justice denied, but not justice at all.

The commander said that the court was independent and challenged the court to carry out its responsibilities without fear or favour to anyone.