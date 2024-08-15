Troops kill 147, arrests 381 terrorists–DHQ

Chidinma Uchegbu , Abuja

The Nigeria Military on Thursday said its troops during the week killed 147 and arrested 381 terrorists.

Director Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General Edward Buba in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja stated that the ongoing operations across other parts of the country, remains focused on defeating and killing the enemy wherever they are hiding.

General Edward Buba also said that the recently rejigged war against crude oil theft operations in the Niger Delta has begun to yield a noticeable increase in the nation’s crude oil production.

“The Troops also arrested 23 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 113 kidnapped hostages.

“In the SS, troops denied the oil thieves of the estimated sum of Nine Hundred and Forty Three Million One Hundred and Sixty One Thousand Six Hundred and Eighty Naira (N943,161,680.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 74 assorted weapons and 3,498 assorted ammunition.

“The breakdown as follows: one dushka, one RPG bomb, one RPG charger, 42 AK47 rifles, 10 fabricated rifles, 13 dane guns, one FN rifle, one revolver pistol, one locally made pistol, 27 magazines, one AK47 dummy rifle, one AK47 top cover and one baofeng radio.

“Others are: 288 rounds RG55 ammo, 40 rounds CJ95 ammo, 2,466 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 470 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 73 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 112 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 42 live cartridges, 6 vehicles, 32 motorcycles and 8 mobile phones amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 15 dugout pits, 17 boats, 62 drums, one receiver and 27 storage tanks.

“Other items recovered include 32 cooking ovens, 2 outboard engines, 2 pumping machines, 2 vehicles, one tricycle, 3 motorcycles and 84 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 920,800 litres of stolen crude oil, 88,760 litres of illegally refined AGO and 7,500 litres of PMS.

“Overall, we are constantly assessing the actions, adjusting and amending our operations in order to annihilate terrorists across the country.

“Accordingly, troops are working decisively to kill the terrorists, stop the insecurity and ensure the safety of citizens across the country.

“Though we are not yet at where we want to be in terms of daily crude oil production, troops will sustain the renewed vigour and momentum till crude oil production target is achieved and exceeded.

Indeed, we are in a better place today, than at any previous time.

“Citizens are urged to note that, winning the war depends not only on the military, weapons and finances.

“It also largely depends on the people. Together we can make an extra ordinary difference in wiping out insecurity in our nation” he said.